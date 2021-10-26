Bowman wins state championship, Roach finishes third

RICHMOND - Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman has captured the 2021 Middle School boys individual state cross country championship.

Competing Sunday at Pole Green Park, Bowman, an eighth-grader, broke the finishing tape in 13:31.60 to claim title laurels in the 4,000-meter race.

Bowman is the school's first state champion in cross country.

Bowman bested Cole Boone (13:41.00) of Pulaski County by almost 10 seconds.

A field of 246 runners from across the state battled for individual accolades.

Each of the top five finishers broke the 14-minute mark.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-three squads competed for the team championship, which was won by Pacers Homeschool, which placed four runners among the top 13 finishers.

Pacers Homeschool edged Blacksburg Middle School, which had two runners in the top 15, 88-96.

In the girls 4,000 meters, BFMS's Caitlyn Roach, a seventh-grader who has competed unattached in several varsity five-kilometer races this season, finished third in 15:05.50.

Samantha Nitzsche, a seventh-grader from William Monroe Middle School, won the championship in 14:14:90.