 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys jayvees continue undefeated run

  • 0
Boys jayvees continue undefeated run

Franklin County's Javeraih Holland makes a move past two William Byrd defenders during a recent Blue District boys junior varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

DALEVILLE - Franklin  County placed three players in double figures Tuesday in a 55-36 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball win over Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles (12-0, 4-0 Blue Ridge District) remain undefeated with the victory.

FCHS led 13-11 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime, courtesy of a 19-12 second-stanza scoring surge.

The Eagles won a low-scoring third period, 8-6, to make the count, 40-29, and secured the triumph by taking the final frame, 15-7.

The Cavaliers converted 13 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.

Brayden Wells led the Cavaliers with 12 points.

Also scoring were Ethan Ikenberry with eight points, Connor Dowdy with five, Danny Kidd and Braydon Whorley each with three and Tyler Cronise with two.

The Eagles made 23 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 7 (57.1%) from the free-throw line.

People are also reading…

Dayevon Shain led the Eagles with 12 points, while Kendal Mattox netted 11 and Javeraih Holland tallied 10.

Also scoring were Antonio Mack with eight points,Jeffrey Hairston with six, Jamarius Lomax and Luke Burrows each with three and Zachory Swanson with two.

Shain swished two 3-pointers, while Mattox, Mack and Burrows each hit one.

FCHS's next game in Friday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside.

Tip off in Roanoke is 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…

Eagles win Kahila Big Red

Eagles win Kahila Big Red

Franklin County's wrestling team won the first Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff