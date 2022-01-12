Boys jayvees continue undefeated run

DALEVILLE - Franklin County placed three players in double figures Tuesday in a 55-36 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball win over Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles (12-0, 4-0 Blue Ridge District) remain undefeated with the victory.

FCHS led 13-11 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime, courtesy of a 19-12 second-stanza scoring surge.

The Eagles won a low-scoring third period, 8-6, to make the count, 40-29, and secured the triumph by taking the final frame, 15-7.

The Cavaliers converted 13 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.

Brayden Wells led the Cavaliers with 12 points.

Also scoring were Ethan Ikenberry with eight points, Connor Dowdy with five, Danny Kidd and Braydon Whorley each with three and Tyler Cronise with two.

The Eagles made 23 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 7 (57.1%) from the free-throw line.

Dayevon Shain led the Eagles with 12 points, while Kendal Mattox netted 11 and Javeraih Holland tallied 10.

Also scoring were Antonio Mack with eight points,Jeffrey Hairston with six, Jamarius Lomax and Luke Burrows each with three and Zachory Swanson with two.

Shain swished two 3-pointers, while Mattox, Mack and Burrows each hit one.

FCHS's next game in Friday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside.

Tip off in Roanoke is 5:30 p.m.