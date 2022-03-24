 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER

  2022-03-24
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Members of Franklin County’s boys junior varsity soccer team are front row, from left: Jared Lavallee, Luke Sellars, DJ Stewart, Matthew Lopez, Donovan Lewis, Owen Stone, Eduardo Cruz-Ramirez, Cooper Myers and Jonathan Castaneda-Gonzalez. Back row from left: Jonathan Martinez, Luke Montgomery, Ethan Hanh, Seijin Campbell, Lucas Amos, Wyatt Gherman, Eric Camilleri, John Grider, Jacob Montgomery, Bryan Garcia-Gonzalez and head coach Evan Saleeby.

