BREAKING FREE FROM PURSUIT
Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Ca…
Aaron Haigler, Franklin County’s assistant baseball coach for the past eight years, has resigned from his post to enter athletic administratio…
Franklin County and several other area schools have filed appeals with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) over possible placements in dist…
HUDDLESTON—The Virginia Tech bass fishing team is staging the HokieBass fundraiser tournament Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team opens its 2022 season Thursday against Patrick Henry’s middle school squad.
ROANOKE—Three-time reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt posted a 310 team score to win the second league regular-season m…
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Former Franklin County and Randolph College standout Sarah Perry has been has accepted an assistant coaching position with N…
FrontPageBets takes a look at a tasty in-state battle in Week 0 as the Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 2 to face the Old Dominion Monarchs.
The latest in the recovery of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, the Little Leaguer who fractured his skull when he fell out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series.