BREAKING FREE FROM PURSUIT

Franklin County sophomore Ryder Gardner escapes the pursuit of a Cave Spring defender near midfield during the first half of Friday's Benefit Game between the Eagles and the Knights at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The first half served as the Benefit Game and the Eagles won 14-10; the second half was played as a controlled scrimmage and the Knights scored three touchdown to the Eagles' one. Gardner is a second-year varsity player for the Eagles.

 Steven Marsh

