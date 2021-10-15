 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgewater claims 10th win, shuts out Ferrum, 3-0
0 comments
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bridgewater claims 10th win, shuts out Ferrum, 3-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FERRUM - Two, first-half goals and one, second-half tally enabled Bridgewater College's women's soccer team to claim its 10th victory in 13 matches this season Wednesday, 3-0, over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Eagles (3-0-2 in the ODAC, 10-1-2 overall) are undefeated in conference play and have been conquered only once to date this season.

Lauren Pion, at 8:05, and Hanna Randolph, at 23:11, scored for Bridgewater in the first half, while Skyler Daum finished the scoring a 73:47.

All three goals were unassisted tallies.

Daum finished the contest with a match-best five shots.

Bridgewater held advantages in shots (22-4), shots on goal (11-3) and corner kicks (6-0) at match's end.

Ferrum (1-4 in the ODAC, 2-9-1 overall) committed five fouls to Bridgewater's three.

Eagles goalkeeper Sydney Davis (8-2-1) collected three saves, while Ferrum counterpart Abbey Hayes (1-5-1) registered eight saves.

Davis played 80:46, while Hayes played the entire match.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Sweet Briar College.

Match time is 2 p.m. in Amherst.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

EAGLES WIN BLUE RIDGE OPENER
Sports News

EAGLES WIN BLUE RIDGE OPENER

  • Updated

Franklin County head football coach J.R. Edwards discusses a fourth-quarter play call with junior receiver Coleman Grindstaff in Thursday nigh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics