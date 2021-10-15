Bridgewater claims 10th win, shuts out Ferrum, 3-0

FERRUM - Two, first-half goals and one, second-half tally enabled Bridgewater College's women's soccer team to claim its 10th victory in 13 matches this season Wednesday, 3-0, over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Eagles (3-0-2 in the ODAC, 10-1-2 overall) are undefeated in conference play and have been conquered only once to date this season.

Lauren Pion, at 8:05, and Hanna Randolph, at 23:11, scored for Bridgewater in the first half, while Skyler Daum finished the scoring a 73:47.

All three goals were unassisted tallies.

Daum finished the contest with a match-best five shots.

Bridgewater held advantages in shots (22-4), shots on goal (11-3) and corner kicks (6-0) at match's end.

Ferrum (1-4 in the ODAC, 2-9-1 overall) committed five fouls to Bridgewater's three.

Eagles goalkeeper Sydney Davis (8-2-1) collected three saves, while Ferrum counterpart Abbey Hayes (1-5-1) registered eight saves.

Davis played 80:46, while Hayes played the entire match.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Sweet Briar College.

Match time is 2 p.m. in Amherst.