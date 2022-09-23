Bridgewater sweeps Ferrum in volleyball

BRIDGEWATER—Bridgewater College won its eighth match of the season and enhanced an undefeated league record Wednesday with a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College.

The Panthers (4-8 overall, 0-1 ODAC) were competing in their 2022 conference opener.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-9, 25-12.

Lisa O’Grady tallied 10 kills to pace the Eagles (8-5 overall, 3-0 ODAC), while Grace Hayes passed out 21 assists and Faith Depew finished the match with eight kills.

Makaila Veney led the Panthers with six kills and Kalee Bunn distributed nine assists.

Ferrum’s next match is today (Friday, Sept. 23) against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University.

The contest begins at 6 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Men’s golf opens fall

play at Kinder-WilliamsHARRISONBURG—Ferrum College’s men’s golf team opened the fall portion of its 2022-2023 campaign in the annual Kinder-Williams Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

The 36-hole stroke play tournament was contested at Lakeview Golf Club and hosted by Bridgewater College.

Tanner Brooks made his debut as Ferrum’s head coach in this tournament.

The Panthers placed 12th in a 15-team field with a 638 total.

Southern Virginia University won the team championship with a 594, three strokes better than the University of Lynchburg (597).

Placing third through fifth were McDaniel (Md.) University (598), Roanoke College (599) and Bridgewater B (604) as only 10 shots separated the top five finishing teams.

Shenandoah University’s Conor Christie (72-69-141) claimed the individual championship by one stroke over Southern Virginia’s Brogan Bennett (69-73-142) and McDaniel’s Ryan McGarry (68-74 142), the leader after the first round.

Joey Easmeil (73-71-144) of Lynchburg and Palmer Cuny (75-70-145) were fourth and fifth.

Eighty-one golfers competed for individual accolades.

Ferrum’s Brett Pennington (78-78-156) finished in a tie for 33rd, while Chase Sells (76-81-157) tied for 35th, Brandon Gold (81-78-159) tied for 41st, Zachery Walsh (87-79-166) tied for 59th and Brandon Jones (87-81-168) tied for 66th.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Jack Ingram Invitational, Monday and Tuesday Sept. 26-27.

Pfeiffer (N.C.) University is the host school for the tournament, which is being contested at Tillery Tradition Country Club in Albemarle, N.C.

Five-goal surge

keys Wilson winCHAMBERSBURG, Pa.—Wilson (Pa.) College scored five goals in the second and third quarters Wednesday in 6-1 non-conference field hockey victory over Ferrum College.

Alexis Pflumm tallied four goals and distributed an assist to pace Wilson (3-2).

Ferrum (2-3) led 1-0 before surrendering six unanswered goals.

Jenna Theron netted the Panthers’ lone goal.

Wilson held advantages in shots (36-3) and shots on goal (22-1).

Theron took all three of her team’s shots.

Wilson goalkeeper Allyson Shinder (3-2) played all 60 minutes and collected no saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Anna Corsey also played the entire match and totaled 15 saves.

The Panthers return to action Saturday against Sewanee (Tenn.) University of the South.

The non-conference match starts at 11 a.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Hood tops Ferrum in field hockey

HOOD, Md.—Hood (Md.) College tallied multiple goals in three quarters Saturday for a 7-1 non-conference field hockey win over Ferrum College.

Hood (2-4) scored two goals each in the first, third and fourth frames and one in the second stanza.

Maddy Dillon netted two goals for the Blazers, while Kylie Roessler, Hannah Sobchak and Olivia Sobchak.

Six players accounted for Hood’s seven goals.

Phebe Frost distributed three assists.

Goalkeeper Emma Prince (2-0) played 45 of the match’s 60 minutes in net and totaled no saves.

For Ferrum (2-2), Jenna Theron scored an unassisted goal in the second stanza.

Goalkeeper Anna Corsey (2-2) played the entire match in net and collected nine saves.

Kids Fishing Day is set for Oct. 8

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday, Oct. 8 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Trophies are presented to all winners.

For information, call (540) 483-9238 or visit www.playfranklincounty.com .

Benefit golf tournament is Oct. 8

The Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled its annual Fire in the Hole benefit golf tournament for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Play is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information, contact Dylan Shipman.

Golf tournament to benefit girls lacrosse is Oct. 22

Franklin County’s girls lacrosse program is staging a benefit golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 22 at Willow Creek Country Club.

The last tee time for 18 holes is 8:30 a.m., the last tee time for nine holes is 10:30 a.m.

All carts must be returned to the cart shed by noon.

For information, contact Jay Prillaman.

Holland, Roach win Eagle Strut 5K crowns

Jonas Holland and Caitlyn Roach were the men’s and women’s overall winners of the 2022 Eagle Strut 5K staged and contested in Rocky Mount Saturday.

The 3.1-mile race started and finished at Franklin County High School.

Fifty-nine runners, 24 men and 35 women, posted a finishing time.

The race serves as a fundraiser for Franklin County’s Senior Class (Class of 2023).

Holland, 14, won the men’s title in 21:15.72.

Placing second and third were Lucas Simms (21:57.70) and Gary English (23:20.02)

Roach, 13, captured the women’s crown in 21:22.08.

Finishing second and third were Whitney Holland (23:46.41) and Macey Ricks (25:57.78).

HARRISONBURG—Ferrum College’s men’s golf team opened the fall portion of its 2022-2023 campaign in the annual Kinder-Williams Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

The 36-hole stroke play tournament was contested at Lakeview Golf Club and hosted by Bridgewater College.

Tanner Brooks made his debut as Ferrum’s head coach in this tournament.

The Panthers placed 12th in a 15-team field with a 638 total.

Southern Virginia University won the team championship with a 594, three strokes better than the University of Lynchburg (597).

Placing third through fifth were McDaniel (Md.) University (598), Roanoke College (599) and Bridgewater B (604) as only 10 shots separated the top five finishing teams.

Shenandoah University’s Conor Christie (72-69-141) claimed the individual championship by one stroke over Southern Virginia’s Brogan Bennett (69-73-142) and McDaniel’s Ryan McGarry (68-74 142), the leader after the first round.

Joey Easmeil (73-71-144) of Lynchburg and Palmer Cuny (75-70-145) were fourth and fifth.

Eighty-one golfer competed for individual accolades.

Ferrum’s Brett Pennington (78-78-156) finished in a tie for 33rd, while Chase Sells (76-81-157) tied for 35th, Brandon Gold (81-78-159) tied for 41st, Zachery Walsh (87-79-166) tied for 59th and Brandon Jones (87-81-168) tied for 66th.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Jack Ingram Invitational, Monday and Tuesday Sept. 26-27.

Pfeiffer (N.C.) University is the host school for the tournament, which is being contested at Tillery Tradition Country Club in Albemarle, N.C.

BRIDGEWATER—Bridgewater College won its eighth match of the season and enhanced an undefeated league record Wednesday with a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College.

The Panthers (4-8 overall, 0-1 ODAC) were competing in their 2022 conference opener.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-9, 25-12.

Lisa O’Grady tallied 10 kills to pace the Eagles (8-5 overall, 3-0 ODAC), while Grace Hayes passed out 21 assists and Faith Depew finished the match with eight kills.

Makaila Veney led the Panthers with six kills and Kalee Bunn distributed nine assists.

Ferrum’s next match is today (Friday, Sept. 23) against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University.

The contest begins at 6 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.