Bridgewater sweeps Panthers

BRIDGEWATER - Bridgewater College swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Saturday, winning 9-0 and 11-1 at BC Baseball Field.

In the first game, the Eagles (15-6, 3-1 ODAC) outhit the Panthers, 11-5, and benefited from five Ferrum errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Bridgewater scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third and three each in the fourth and seventh.

Starting pitcher Reid Long (6-0) permitted three hits, no walks and no earned runs in seven innings, while striking out eight.

The Eagles belted four extra base hits: doubles by Brandan Hartman and Tristan Gordon and triples by Jeffrey Snider and Brett Tharp.

Snider was 3 of 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Ferrum starter Will Davis (2-4) was tagged with the loss.

In seven innings, Davis surrendered 11 hits, four walks and eight earned runs, while striking out three.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) was 1 of 3.

In the second game, Bridgewater scored one run in the first, two in the third, one in th fifth, two in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Ferrum prevented the shutout by manufacturing its lone run in the ninth.

The Eagles outhit the Panthers, 13-6, and each team committed two errors.

Clayton Michael drove in Ferrum’s run on a single to left field. He was 1 of 4.

Ozzie Torres and Jacob Gladstone each smacked a double for the Panthers.

Starting pitcher Brady Owen (0-2) yielded five hits, two walks and three earned runs in three innings. He struck out two.

Hunter Clever hit two doubles for Bridgewater, while Kevin Navedo and Collin Reed each hit one.

Clever was 3 of 4 with a run and three RBIs.

Reliever Nick Griffin (1-0) worked three innings for the victory. He allowed one hit, one walk and no earned runs, while striking out three.