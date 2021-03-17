Bridgewater's scoring run subdues Ferrum

FERRUM—Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Bridgewater College tallied 20 unanswered points during a scoring surge that started just before intermission and lasted until the final frame for a 26-16 league football victory over Ferrum College Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) used their scoring run to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 26-10 advantage.

Bridgewater’s win is its seventh in a 17-game series that includes both non-conference and league games.

The Eagles have claimed all seven of their wins during the coaching tenure of Mike Clark, who has announced his intention to retire at the end of the spring season.

Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) has lost three games in a row dating to last season and has lost each of the first two games of Cleive Adams’ tenure as Panthers’ head coach.

Bridgewater led 6-0 after returning the opening kickoff to Ferrum’s 5 yard line before finding the end zone less than a minute into the contest.

The Eagles maintained their lead until Panthers quarterback Titus Jones rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the first period.