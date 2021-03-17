Bridgewater's scoring run subdues Ferrum

FERRUM—Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Bridgewater College tallied 20 unanswered points during a scoring surge that started just before intermission and lasted until the final frame for a 26-16 league football victory over Ferrum College Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) used their scoring run to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 26-10 advantage.
Bridgewater’s win is its seventh in a 17-game series that includes both non-conference and league games.
The Eagles have claimed all seven of their wins during the coaching tenure of Mike Clark, who has announced his intention to retire at the end of the spring season.
Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) has lost three games in a row dating to last season and has lost each of the first two games of Cleive Adams’ tenure as Panthers’ head coach.
Bridgewater led 6-0 after returning the opening kickoff to Ferrum’s 5 yard line before finding the end zone less than a minute into the contest.
The Eagles maintained their lead until Panthers quarterback Titus Jones rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the first period.
With the count 7-6, Ferrum kicker Kyle Stevens extended his team’s lead to four points with an 18-yard field goal with 5:23 showing in the second stanza.
Then, Demetreus Jalepes ignited the Eagles’ scoring surge with a 1-yard scoring sprint with 24 seconds left in the first half.
Bridgewater extended its surge and began a 13-point third period when quarterback Noah Beckley threw a 33-yard TD strike to Derrick Jenkins at 13:30 of the quarter.
The Eagles tallied their final TD when they blocked a Panthers punt deep in Ferrum territory and returned it for the score.
Trailing 26-10, Ferrum stymied Bridgewater’s scoring surge when Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with 6:08 remaining.
The Panthers produced 411 yards of offense—279 passing, 132 rushing—to 237 yards for the Eagles—112 passing, 125 rushing.
Ferrum had almost a 15-minute advantage in time of possession: 37:13 to 22:47.
The Panthers lost despite claiming two turnovers: interceptions by Michael Lopez for return of 25 yards and D.J. Baylor for a return of 11 yards. The Panthers committed one turnover.
Beckley totaled 96 yards rushing on nine totes and 65 yards passing.
Defensively for Bridgewater, Shawen Harris registered 14 tackles and Brett Tharp collected 12 tackles and blocked two kicks.
Jones completed 23 of 43 passes and Penn had four receptions for 54 yards with a TD.