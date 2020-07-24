Brooks and Hundley win Willow Creek Member-Member

The duo of Mike Brooks and Ray Hundley claimed the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s Member-Member golf tournament for the second time in the last three years when the two-day event was staged Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12.

Twenty, two-player teams competed for the championship of the match-play tournament.

Hundley and Brooks captured the second-flight title.

Also taking top flight accolades were teams of David Mason and Joseph Mason (first flight), Jessie Sigmon and Doug Spencer (third flight) and Bill Chase and Wayne Webb (fourth flight).

The four twosomes advanced to a playoff for the championship.

The teams of Brooks and Hundley and Sigmon and Spencer advanced from hole No. 6.

Brooks and Hundley won the title on hole No. 7.

The next tournament at Willow Creek is Sunday, Aug. 9 — an 18-hole, par 3, Captain’s Choice event. Tee time is 2 p.m.

The annual Member-Guest tournament is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-23.

For information on these events, call Willow Creek’s pro shop, (540) 483-0797.

Earls joins Ferrum volleyball staff

FERRUM — Olivia Earls, a former standout player at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College, has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Ferrum College.

Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Earls’ hiring in a prepared statement released Wednesday.

“I am excited to have someone of Olivia’s caliber join our program, Ferrum College head volleyball coach Ruthanne Duffy said in the statement. “Her background and strong ties locally in Virginia will help us tremendously as we continue to build our team.