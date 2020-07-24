Brooks and Hundley win Willow Creek Member-Member

The duo of Mike Brooks and Ray Hundley claimed the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s Member-Member golf tournament for the second time in the last three years when the two-day event was staged Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12.
Twenty, two-player teams competed for the championship of the match-play tournament.
Hundley and Brooks captured the second-flight title.
Also taking top flight accolades were teams of David Mason and Joseph Mason (first flight), Jessie Sigmon and Doug Spencer (third flight) and Bill Chase and Wayne Webb (fourth flight).
The four twosomes advanced to a playoff for the championship.
The teams of Brooks and Hundley and Sigmon and Spencer advanced from hole No. 6.
Brooks and Hundley won the title on hole No. 7.
The next tournament at Willow Creek is Sunday, Aug. 9 — an 18-hole, par 3, Captain’s Choice event. Tee time is 2 p.m.
The annual Member-Guest tournament is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-23.
For information on these events, call Willow Creek’s pro shop, (540) 483-0797.
Earls joins Ferrum volleyball staff
FERRUM — Olivia Earls, a former standout player at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College, has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Ferrum College.
Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Earls’ hiring in a prepared statement released Wednesday.
“I am excited to have someone of Olivia’s caliber join our program, Ferrum College head volleyball coach Ruthanne Duffy said in the statement. “Her background and strong ties locally in Virginia will help us tremendously as we continue to build our team.
"I look forward to collaborating with Olivia and sharing her passion and work ethic with our program.”
Earls spent the past two years with the women’s volleyball program as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) She assisted the program with technical, non-technical and administrative duties as well as practice plans and game-day preparation.
Also, Earls played an integral role in Charleston’s recruiting efforts, working with high school students, junior college and four-year transfers and their families.
Earls was a four-year varsity player for Roanoke from 2014-17 and served as team captain her senior year.
She served two years as head coach for the 17 Regional and 18 American Vantage volleyball team from 2019-20, a year (2017) as head coach for 17 open at Roanoke United and a year (2016) as assistant coach for 16 club at Roanoke United
Earls earned her bachelor’s in health and physical education in December 2017 from Roanoke and her master’s in strategic leadership two years later.
Christian Heritage golf tourney is Aug. 8
HARDY — Christian Heritage Academy is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the school’s athletic program.
Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $300 per four-player team.
Cost includes all golf tees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.
Awards will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of the longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.
Registration ends Friday, July 31.
Teams that register by Friday (July 24) will receive a CHA Knights Golf Tournament athletic shirt.
For team registration, contact Tim Wilson by email: twilson@ferrum.edu .
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .
The Westlake is the host course for the SML Invitational
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Franklin County seeks nominees for HOF class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Completed packages are due by the end of July.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
