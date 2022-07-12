Brooks returns to college alma mater as a head coach

FERRUM—After coaching at his high school alma mater, Tanner Brooks is returning to his college alma mater as a coach, but he’s changing sports.

Brooks has been hired to coach men’s and women’s golf at Ferrum College.

He replaces Erick Cox, who was the Panthers’ first women’s golf coach, and he is the third former Ferrum player (the others are Cox and Guilford (N.C.) head coach Adam Crawford) to lead the Panthers’ men’s team. He hails from Reidsville, N.C.

Brooks’ tenure started Monday.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be (named) the (new) head golf coach for Ferrum College,” Brooks said in a prepared statement.

“I am thrilled to begin working with our student-athletes, and strive to become an elite program not only in the ODAC, but in the country.

“...Ferrum has always had a special place in my heart and I look forward to showing these athletes how special of a place it can be for them as well.” Brooks returns to Ferrum after coaching boys varsity basketball at Rockingham (N.C) County, his high alma mater, and boys junior varsity basketball at Floyd County.

Brooks spent three years at Floyd County where he taught history and also coached golf and baseball. where he served as a history teacher and coached golf, basketball, and baseball from 2018-2021. The Buffaloes won the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 2 state golf championship and consecutive Three Rivers District crowns (2020 and 2021).

“We are excited to welcome Tanner back to Ferrum as our new men’s and women’s golf coach,” Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in the statement.

“Tanner’s experience as a student-athlete at Ferrum and in his various roles with one of the top golf programs in Virginia, Floyd County High School, affords him a skill set that will keep moving our golf programs forward.’’

While teaching and coaching at Floyd County, Brooks worked for Great Oaks Country Club, which serves as the home for Ferrum’s golf programs.

There, he was responsible for organizing and running youth golf camps during the summer and aided in the day-to-day operations of the club.

While a student at Ferrum, Brooks was a four-year letter-winner on the golf team and was four-time USA South Academic All-Conference selection Brooks

Also, he worked four seasons with the women’s basketball team as a student assistant coach.

Brooks earned his bachelor’s as a double major in history and social studies, along with a minor in political science in 2018.

Besides men’s and women’s golf, Ferrum has hired new head coaches in field hockey, volleyball, women’s wrestling and men’s basetball this summer.

Ferguson named second team College Division All-StateFormer Franklin County prep player and Hampden-Sydney College senior John Hatcher Ferguson has earned second team College Division All-State accolades in men’s golf for the 2021-2022 season.

The Tigers finished second to multi-time national champion Methodist (N.C.) University in this year’s NCAA Division III tournament.

Also, three of Ferguson’s teammates and his head coach were honored by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Ferguson was ranked 39th in Division III and 22nd in Region 4 with a 73.93 scoring average through 29 rounds.

Ferguson carded a season-best score of 69 and season-best totals of 141 (36 holes), 213 (54 holes) and 295 (72 holes).

Ferguson earned one top five individual finish and three top 10s. He matched or bettered par in 10 rounds.

He received first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels and was presented the Ted Keller Sportsman of the Year Award.