Brown cards ace at Oak Hill
LOCAL GOLF

Brown cards ace at Oak Hill

EDEN, N.C. - Carol Brown of Rocky Mount carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Oak Hill Golf Club in Eden, N.C.

Brown aced the course's No. 2 hole from 135 yards.

Witnessing the shot were Jerome Reynolds, Jesse Sigmon and Phillip Bruce.

Anderson, Johnston capture Willow Creek titles

Marty Anderson and Jeff Johnston were the first-flight winners of Willow Creek Country Club's 2021 Club Championship, which completed two days of play Sunday.

Anderson posted a 145 total to win the gross division by three strokes over Chris Stone (148).

Johnston turned in a 131 to claim top laurels in the net division by three shots over Herbie Altice (134).

The second flight was the seniors division where David Mason was the gross division winner and Tony Hutchins was victorious in the net division.

Mason won by four shots over Steve Keener, 143-147, and Hutchins bested Reggie Taylor by three strokes, 123-126.

The third flight was the super seniors division and Gary Stoneman and Dick Lang were the winners.

Stoneman carded a 146 for a six-shot triumph over Gary Thomas in the gross division, while Lang finished four shots clear of second-place Jerome Reynolds, 125-129, in the net division.

In Closest to the Pin competitions, Johnston won on Saturday and Sunday on hole No. 4; Doug Spencer and Keener were the victors on Saturday and Sunday on hole No. 6; and Lang was a two-day winner on hole No. 8.

Fire in the Hole tournament is Saturday

Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the first annual Fire in the Hole golf tournament Saturday.

Format for the one-day, 18-hole tournament is four-player Captain's Choice.

The tournament benefits the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

Civitan Club stages golf tournament

HARDY - The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament Friday, Sept. 24 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

The one-day tournament benefits local nonprofits working to meet local needs with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.

Four-player cost is $340, individual player cost is $90.

Cost includes lunch, beverage, golf balls and a mulligan.

The tournament is seeking sponsorships.

For information, call (540) 588-5180.

Editor's Note: An earlier report published on this website had Carol Brown carding his hole-in-one at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd. Information in that report was incorrect and has since been corrected.

