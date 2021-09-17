Brown cards ace at Oak Hill

EDEN, N.C. - Carol Brown of Rocky Mount carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Oak Hill Golf Club in Eden, N.C.

Brown aced the course's No. 2 hole from 135 yards.

Witnessing the shot were Jerome Reynolds, Jesse Sigmon and Phillip Bruce.

Anderson, Johnston capture Willow Creek titles

Marty Anderson and Jeff Johnston were the first-flight winners of Willow Creek Country Club's 2021 Club Championship, which completed two days of play Sunday.

Anderson posted a 145 total to win the gross division by three strokes over Chris Stone (148).

Johnston turned in a 131 to claim top laurels in the net division by three shots over Herbie Altice (134).

The second flight was the seniors division where David Mason was the gross division winner and Tony Hutchins was victorious in the net division.

Mason won by four shots over Steve Keener, 143-147, and Hutchins bested Reggie Taylor by three strokes, 123-126.

The third flight was the super seniors division and Gary Stoneman and Dick Lang were the winners.