Brown, Ward claim wins before rain washes out FCS action

CALLAWAY — Tim Brown surged into first place after an early caution and maintained the point for the remainder of a 50-lap Modified feature race for the campaigners from Bowman-Gray (N.C.) Stadium Saturday night at Franklin County Speedway (FCS).
The Modified feature and a 20-lap Sportsman race were the only races completed as rains drenched the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring around 9 p.m and forced the cancellation of the rest of the card.
Among the events not contested was a second 50-lap Modified race.
Green-flag action was delayed until about 8 p.m. because earlier rains played havoc with Saturday’s practice and qualifying schedules.
The racers from Bowman-Gray were making their second appearance at FCS this season.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 racing season at famous Winston-Salem trackwas cancelled.
Brown finished seventh in each of twin 35-lap races staged at FCS on Saturday, July 18.
Brown edged reigning series champion Burt Myers for the win. His margin of victory was less than a second (0.842).
Danny Bohn, a winner here in July, came in third followed by Jason Myers and James Civali, a past FCS Modified winner, and Brandon Ward, who also won here last month.
The top 10 drivers in a 17-car field all finished on the lead lap. Five of the seven drivers who were laps down were multiple circuits off the pace.
In the Sportsman feature, Dylan Ward bested six other rivals in capturing the checkered flag.
Ward is 2 of 2 in his two visits to FCS this season.
Tommy Neal finished second.
Racing returns to FCS Saturday at 7 p.m.
Twin 35-lap Late Model features are planned as is action in the Chargers, Mini Stocks, Compacts, Stock 4 and Any Car divisions.
Eagle Strut 5K is set for September 12
Franklin County’s Senior Class is staging the seventh annual Eagle Strut 5K Saturday, Sept. 12.
The 3.1-mile race, which takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the high school in front of the Roy Morris Law Building (in front of the former Hardee’s) serves as a fundraiser for the senior class.
Schools in Franklin County open the week of the race.
“Right now, we are scheduled for a normal (race), but we may have to switch to a virtual (one), but it will occur with awards being (presented),’’ said Jennifer Bennett, senior class faculty advisor..
“If (the race) stays normal, participants can wear masks until the race starts, then take them off to run,’’ Bennett said.
The race takes participants around the town of Rocky Mount. The course challenges both novice and advanced runners.
Proceeds help offset senior class activity costs and provide aid to our seniors who are most in need. No refunds will be given.
After the start, runners will take a right on to Tanyard Road, a left on to Pell Avenue, a right on to Greer Lane, a left on to North Main Street, a left on to Tanyard Road and finish at the high school.
David Carter, a rising senior who competes in cross country and track and field, is the reigning men’s 5K champion and Chekka Lash, a former FCHS track and cross country standout, is the reigning women’s 5K titleholder.
Other past 5K champions are Clayton Stanford (men’s) and Taylor Jones (women’s) in 2018; Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Pam Rickard (women’s) in 2017; Carter (men’s) and Lash (women’s) in 2016; Quint Seagle (men’s) and Julia Garcia (women’s) in 2015; and Mark Joyce (men’s) and Emily Burgess (women’s) in 2014.
From 2014-2017, a 10K (6.2-miles) race was contested.
Past winners are Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Amanda Rucker (women’s) in 2014; Luke Erikson (men’s) and Martina Stevens (women’s) in 2015; Rob Prom (men’s) and Molly Philpott (women’s) in 2016; and Rob Prom (men’s) and Mary Ellen Philpott (women’s) in 2017.
For information, contact Bennett by email: jennifer.bennett@frco.k12.va.us .
Ferrum College, Nexus Licensing Group announce partnership
FERRUM –Ferrum College has entered a partnership with Nexus Licensing Group in which its team plans to work closely with the college to strategically position it for long-term brand and revenue growth.
“We’re excited to begin working with Nexus to help continue growth of our athletic program and the overall Ferrum Panther brand,” Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in a prepared statement.
“Nexus’ approach in working specifically with institutions of our size and profile put them over the top as the logical choice to oversee our new licensing program.
“I am excited to be working with Brian Young and his team in getting this off the ground. His experience and leadership in this field will help us in expanding and promoting our branding efforts,” Sutyak said.
Ferrum offers 26 varsity sports programs, highlighted by NCAA tournament appearances for baseball (10), football (5), women’s basketball (4), softball (4), men’s basketball (1) and men’s golf (1), with football reaching the NCAA Division III national semifinals in 1988 and 1989.
Ferrum’s men’s wrestling program has sent 14 individuals to the Division III nationals, highlighted by an individual national runner-up finish in 2017.
Also, men’s golf has sent four individuals to national championship tournaments
“We are thrilled to be working with the Ferrum College team to help them establish and implement a trademark licensing program to further protect and promote their brand” said managing partner at Nexus Licensing Group.
“From participating in our upcoming “Our Colors Connect Us” campaign, to developing new licensed product categories and expanding retail distribution, we will have a great opportunity to showcase the Panther brand through licensed products. We are excited to get to work!”
Franklin County seeks nominations for 2020 Hall of Fame class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
The deadline to submit completed packages has been extended through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
Football is scheduled to return for a condensed season starting March 1, 2021 according to plans passed by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
The Westlake is the host course for the SML Invitational
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
