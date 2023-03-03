Phillip Bruce made a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf Monday at Willow Creek Country Club.

Bruce aced the No. 8 hole.

Witnessing the shot were Elbert Foley and Jesse Sigmon.

Fishing tournament

is March 11HUDDLESTON—The Blue Eagle Credit Union Fishers of Men on Smith Mountain Lake is Saturday, March 11.

The tournament is the first of the year for the Fishers of Men Virginia West.

Launch is from Smith Mountain Lake State Park from 7 a.m. or safe light. Fishing concludes at 3 p.m.

A pre-tournament meeting, scheduled for Friday, March 10, is set for the Palestine Baptist Church in Huddleston.

At least one member from each team must be present at this meeting to receive the 50 bonus points towards the championship.

Blue Eagle Credit, the tournament’s title sponsor, is giving an extra $1,000 to the winner.

Information and rules are online at fomntt.com .

Star City Classic

is SaturdayROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday (March 4) at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Stockholders’

meeting is MondayThe annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is set for Monday, (March 6) at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this important meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

St. Patty’s Spring

Par 3 is March 19Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19.

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Cheer squads tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Monday (March 6) in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.