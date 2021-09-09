Bryant achieves career milestone

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team split a pair of non-district matches played on back-to-back nights—falling to Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 3-1, and defeating Halifax County, 3-0, at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores from the PH match were 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24.
Set scores from the Halifax County match were 25-21, 27-25, 25-12.
PH rallied from an opening-set loss to achieve its victory.
In the loss, Eagles senior outside hitter Courtney Bryant claimed her 1,000th career kill.
Bryant, a fourth-year starter and a two-time Class 6 All-State player who has verbally committed to North Carolina State, finished the match with 25 kills.
Bryant is the reigning Blue Ridge District Player of the Year.
The contest was closely contested with 10 points being the total distance of the four sets.
FCHS (1-2) and PH are former rivals in the old Roanoke Valley and Western Valley district. Now they’re in different leagues—the Eagles are in the Blue Ridge District , the Patriots are in the River Ridge District.
A return match-up between the two teams is slated for later this season on the Patriots’ home court.
Also for the Eagles, libero Emma Chaudet served four aces and collected 12 digs and setter Abigail Hodges distributed 42 assists.
In the victory over Halifax County, a former Western Valley and Piedmont District rival of the Eagles, Bryant netted 20 kills, while Chaudet registered 12 digs and served three aces and Hodges passed out 28 assists.
FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Tuesday against Staunton River.
Match time is 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.
Franklin County jayvees splitFranklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team lost to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Wednesday, 2-0, and topped Halifax County on Tuesday, 2-1, in back-to-back, non-district matches contested at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores from the PH match were 27-25, 25-21.
Set scores from the Halifax County contest were 19-25, 25-22, 15-6.
The Eagles (1-2) rallied from a first set loss to defeat the Comets to earn their first win of the season.
Statistics from the Halifax match are Karsyn Strong two aces, one kill; Anna Hasty one ace, two digs, 10 assists; Abbie Stone two aces, two digs, five assists; Charlie Adkins four aces, one kill, seven digs; Hope Greer four aces, four kills, six digs; Talaya Hollland two aces, four kills, two blocks; Haley Hanks four kills, one dig and Brylie Altice four kills.
Statistics from the PH match are Ann Hasty one ace, five assists; Abbie Stone one ace, one dig, three assists; Charlie Adkins five digs; Malahna Hoyle one kill, one dig; Hope Greer two aces, two kills, three digs one block, Talaya Holland two aces, five kills; and Brylie Altice one ace, three kills, two digs.
FCHS returns to action Saturday in a one-day invitational tournament hosted by Rockbridge County.
BFMS claims fourth win of seasonVINTON—Madysen McCrickard tallied 17 service points, served seven aces and passed out 17 assists Wednesday to lead Benjamin Franklin Middle School to a 2-1 Roanoke Valley Middle School District volleyball victory over William Byrd Middle School.
The Eagles (4-1) rallied from a first-set loss to claim their fourth win of the season.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-13, 15-9.
Also for the Eagles, Faron Frye and Brooke Weaver each scored eight points, and Kailey McCown tallied eight.
At the net, Ciera Wright netted six kills, while Brooke Hamilin and McCown each totaled two.
BFMS visits Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Andrew Lewis Middle School for its next match Monday.