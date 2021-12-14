Bryant caps prep career with third All-State selection

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Franklin County outside hitter Courtney Bryant has earned Class 6 All-State volleyball honors for the 2021 season and for the third time in her four-year varsity career.

Bryant, who has committed to North Carolina State of the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), is a first-team selection.

Ten players are chosen to the first team; Bryant is one of six seniors, also there are three juniors and one sophomore.

Brielle Kemavor, a junior who plays for reginign state champion Colgan, is the Player of the Year and a first-team choice.

Will Davis of Freedom South Riding, which reached the state semifinals, is the Coach of the Year.

En route to the state championship, Colgan swept FCHS, 3-0, in the state quarterfinals.

Bryant, the two-time Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, and former softball standout Mackenzie Chitwood are the only FCHS student-athletes to garner All-State honors three times in their careers.