Bryant caps prep career with third All-State selection

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Franklin County outside hitter Courtney Bryant has earned Class 6 All-State volleyball honors for the 2021 season and for the third time in her four-year varsity career.
Bryant, who has committed to North Carolina State of the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), is a first-team selection.
Ten players are chosen to the first team; Bryant is one of six seniors, also there are three juniors and one sophomore.
Brielle Kemavor, a junior who plays for reginign state champion Colgan, is the Player of the Year and a first-team choice.
Will Davis of Freedom South Riding, which reached the state semifinals, is the Coach of the Year.
En route to the state championship, Colgan swept FCHS, 3-0, in the state quarterfinals.
Bryant, the two-time Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, and former softball standout Mackenzie Chitwood are the only FCHS student-athletes to garner All-State honors three times in their careers.
In all likelihood, Bryant would have been a four-time Class 6 honoree had an All-State team been picked following her abbreviated junior season which was contested in the spring of 2021.
During Bryant’s career, the Eagles won district championships in two leagues (Piedmont and Blue Ridge), earned runner-up finishes in two regions (one in Region B, two in Region A), played in the state tournament twice and won 61 matches.
FCHS finished 18-7; the Eagles lost to Colgan, Class 6 state semifinalst Floyd Kellam, Class 5 state semifinalist Patrick Henry (twice), Class 3 state semifinalist Hidden Valley (twice) and Lord Botetourt.
FCHS has played in six regional title matches (1986, 1987, 2002, 2018, spring 2021 (2020 season) and fall 2021) and three state tournaments (2002, 2018 and fall 2021).
Also earning first-team laurels are seniors Akasha Anderson of Herndon, Sarah Thompson of Floyd Kellam, Hillarie Adams of Battlefield, Lainey Feighery of Chantilly and Lila Randall (libero) of Alexandria City; juniors Milan Rex and Lila Randall of Alexandria City; and sophomore Paula Sigurani (Defensive Specialist) of Colgan.
Named to the second team are seniors Halie Murphy and Sarah Malinowski of Freedom South Riding, Nicole Mallus and Ella Park of McLean, Brooke Waldack of Justice, Helena Swaak and Lauren Sung (Defensive Specialist) of Langley; and Stephanie Schatzman (libero) of Kellam; and juniors Maeson Petterson of Kellam and Alexis Scipione of Colgan.