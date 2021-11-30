Bryant, Dula repeat as Blue Ridge's top award recipients

Reigning Blue Ridge District volleyball champion Franklin County has placed four players, three seniors and one sophomore on the league’s 2021 all-district team as voted on by the district’s head coaches.
Over the past four years, FCHS has won district championships in two leagues (Piedmont and Blue Ridge), earned consecutive runner-up finishes in Class 6 Region A, played in the state tournament twice and won 61 matches.
FCHS finished 18-7; the Eagles lost to Class 6 state champion Colgan, Class 6 state semifinalist Floyd Kellam, Class 5 state semifinalist Patrick Henry (twice), Class 3 state semifinalist Hidden Valley (twice) and Lord Botetourt.
FCHS has played in six regional title matches (1986, 1987, 2002, 2018, spring 2021 (2020 season) and fall 2021) and three state tournaments (2002, 2018 and fall 2021).
For the second year in a row, standout outside hitter Courtney Bryant, who has committed to continue her career in the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) at North Carolina State University, is the Blue Ridge’s Player of the Year and Kaitlyn Dula, who has guided the Eagles to those team accolades in her four years at the helm, is the league’s Coach of the Year.
Bryant will likely become the school’s second three-time All-State honoree when the Class 6 team is announced, joining former softball standout Mackenzie Chitwood as the only FCHS student-athletes to achieve that level of esteem.
Ten players garnered first-team laurels and 11 players received second-team honors.
Joining Bryant on the first team is senior setter Abigail Hodges.
Selected to the second team from FCHS are senior defensive specialist Emma Chaudet and sophomore outside hitter Emma Catoe.
Nine of the 10 first-team honorees are seniors.
Also on the first team are Mattie Andrews (senior outside hitter) of William Byrd; Abbey Barlow (senior defensive specialist) of Staunton River; Sanii Nash’Fuell (senior middle hitter) and Erika Gibson (senior middle hitter) of Northside; and Nora Spickard (junior outside hitter), Julianna Stephenson (senior outside hitter), Skylar Morris (senior setter) and Anna Dewease (senior libero) of Lord Botetourt.
Three seniors, two juniors and six sophomores comprise the second team.
Named to the second team are Taylor Midkiff (sophomore setter), Olivia Chattin (sophomore middle hitter) and Taylor Hawkins (sophomore outside hitter) of Staunton River; Carsyn Kotz (junior setter), Terran Brown (sophomore middle hitter), Kamryn Sigafoes (senior outside hitter) and Ella Ashworth (junior defensive specialist) of William Byrd; Emma Rice (sophomore middle hitter) of Lord Botetourt and Makayla Newman (senior libero) of Northside.