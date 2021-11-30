Bryant, Dula repeat as Blue Ridge's top award recipients

Reigning Blue Ridge District volleyball champion Franklin County has placed four players, three seniors and one sophomore on the league’s 2021 all-district team as voted on by the district’s head coaches.

Over the past four years, FCHS has won district championships in two leagues (Piedmont and Blue Ridge), earned consecutive runner-up finishes in Class 6 Region A, played in the state tournament twice and won 61 matches.

FCHS finished 18-7; the Eagles lost to Class 6 state champion Colgan, Class 6 state semifinalist Floyd Kellam, Class 5 state semifinalist Patrick Henry (twice), Class 3 state semifinalist Hidden Valley (twice) and Lord Botetourt.

FCHS has played in six regional title matches (1986, 1987, 2002, 2018, spring 2021 (2020 season) and fall 2021) and three state tournaments (2002, 2018 and fall 2021).

For the second year in a row, standout outside hitter Courtney Bryant, who has committed to continue her career in the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) at North Carolina State University, is the Blue Ridge’s Player of the Year and Kaitlyn Dula, who has guided the Eagles to those team accolades in her four years at the helm, is the league’s Coach of the Year.