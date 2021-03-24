Bryant leads Eagles to win over Staunton River

MONETA—Courtney Bryant netted 19 kills and 11 digs Thursday to lead Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-13, 18-25, 25-14.
FCHS (4-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-1 overall) has defeated Staunton River (0-6 in the Blue Ridge District, 0-7 overall) three times this season.
Also, Bryant served an ace.
Abigail Hodges served four aces and passed out 15 assists, while Lauren Stone served four aces, distributed 20 assists and collected eight digs, Callie Altice tallied 10 kills and a block and Laken Adkins served two aces and totaled nine digs.
FCHS’s next match is Thursday against Lord Botetourt at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Jayvees sweep
Staunton RiverMONETA—Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team swept Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River, 2-0 in a recent contest.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-17.
For the Eagles (5-3), Aniston Wray passed out seven assists, collected two digs, netted two kills and served two aces.
Also, Charlie Adkins registered seven digs and served one ace, Becca Merrick and Haley Hanks each tallied four kills and Maddie Caron totaled one kill, one block and served two aces.
FCHS has defeated Staunton River three times this season.
FCHS’s next match is Thursday against Lord Botetourt at 5:30 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
BFMS golfers
place secondSOUTH BOSTON—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished second in a tri-match Monday at Green’s Folly Golf Club.
Halifax Middle School, playing on its home course, won the match with a 203.
BFMS posted a 229 and Patrick County was third with a 236.
The Eagles’ Nick Messenger claimed medalist accolades by carding a 46 in the nine-hole contest.
Also turning in counting scores for BFMS were Sam Snead (58), Eli McCall (58), Ryan Slough (63) and Kaiden Young (63).
Non-counting scores were posted by Mychael Hatcher (64), Brennan Young (64), Trent Shelton (65), Claire McElvain (68), Nick Snead (69), Trey Villanueva (69), Ayden Cepelnik (71) and Griffin Bittinger (72).