Bryant makes verbal commitment to N.C. State

Courtney Bryant, a Franklin County junior and a two-time Class 6 All-State volleyball performer, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue her career at North Carolina State University of the NCAA Division I Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Bryant, a standout outside hitter and defender, has an abbreviated junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter of 2021 and a hopeful full senior campaign in the fall of 2021 remaining at FCHS before she embarks on her college career in the fall of 2022.
The earliest Bryant can sign a binding National Letter of Intent (NLI) is November 2021.
Besides N.C. State, Bryant said she had scholarship offers from Virginia Tech (ACC), University of Virginia (ACC) and Liberty University and Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., both of which compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
N.C. State opened its 2020 season Wednesday with a five-set loss to ACC rival Duke University in Durham, N.C. Luka Slabe made his debut as a college head coach in the Wolfpack’s setback.
“I my numerous conversations with the coaching staff and players, I decided N.C. State was the best fit for me,’’ Bryant said an email. “Coach Slabe is very knowledgeable and has the perfect coaching style for my game.
“I visited the campus a couple of times this summer and really enjoyed it and the city of Raleigh. I had the opportunity to talk with a few of the players that I would play with and they were all very welcoming and nice,’’ Bryant said.
Besides N.C. State, Bryant said she and her family visited Clemson (S.C) Carolina) University, Auburn (Ala.) University, Lipscomb, Virginia Tech and Liberty.
“We were not able to meet any coaches face to face while on campus (because of COVID-19 restrictions). We were able to do virtual tours and walk and campus on our own,’’ Bryant said. “We did not have access to many buildings on the campuses.’’
Bryant, who also plays softball and has played basketball for the Eagles, played an instrumental role in guiding FCHS to the Piedmont District championship, a runner-up finish in the Region B tournament and a berth in the Class 6 state tournament as a freshman. The Eagles finished 21-7.
Last year, the Eagles made their debut in the Blue Ridge District and fell to William Byrd in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament. The Eagles won their quarterfinal-round match in the Region A tournament before falling in the semifinals. The Eagles finished 13-13.
Bryant has earned second-team Class 6 accolades twice. is a first-team all-district performer in two leagues and a first-team all-region player in two regions.
In two varsity seasons, Bryant has totaled 670 kills, 396 digs and served 75 aces. As a sophomore, she registered 399 kills, 303 digs, 14 blocks and served 47 aces.
Bryant said the only volleyball she has been able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic “was a short sand season in Lynchburg and in open gyms (at FCHS).’’
Bryant said the recruiting process, which started June 15, “was very overwhelming and time consuming.
“I was blessed to be able to experience it and it was very exciting to talk to so many college college coaches. Some of the scholarship offers has deadlines for me to accept or decline the offer,’’ Bryant said. “After my last visit to N.C. State, I committed three days later.
“COVID-19 definitely made this process more difficult. I couldn’t have official visits, go to camps, or play any tournaments. I was limited to phone conversations and zoom meetings,’’ Bryant said.
Bryant said third-year Eagles head coach Kaitlyn Dula assisted her with her recruiting.
Dula parlayed a stellar prep career at FCHS into a standout college career at NCAA Division II Catawba (N.C.) College.
“(Coach Dula) came to my house on June 15, which was the first day I could talk to college coaches. She sat with me and my family while I talked with 17 college coaches, and she has also continued to talk to coaches on my behalf during the whole process,’’ Bryant said.
“She provided a lot of support and I am grateful that I’ve had her to talk to during this recruiting process.
“Now that I’ve made my commitment, I look forward to having two more seasons with her and my Franklin County teammates. We can focus on getting better and winning a lot of games,’’ Bryant said.
