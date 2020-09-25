Bryant makes verbal commitment to N.C. State

Bryant said the only volleyball she has been able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic “was a short sand season in Lynchburg and in open gyms (at FCHS).’’

Bryant said the recruiting process, which started June 15, “was very overwhelming and time consuming.

“I was blessed to be able to experience it and it was very exciting to talk to so many college college coaches. Some of the scholarship offers has deadlines for me to accept or decline the offer,’’ Bryant said. “After my last visit to N.C. State, I committed three days later.

“COVID-19 definitely made this process more difficult. I couldn’t have official visits, go to camps, or play any tournaments. I was limited to phone conversations and zoom meetings,’’ Bryant said.

Bryant said third-year Eagles head coach Kaitlyn Dula assisted her with her recruiting.

Dula parlayed a stellar prep career at FCHS into a standout college career at NCAA Division II Catawba (N.C.) College.

“(Coach Dula) came to my house on June 15, which was the first day I could talk to college coaches. She sat with me and my family while I talked with 17 college coaches, and she has also continued to talk to coaches on my behalf during the whole process,’’ Bryant said.