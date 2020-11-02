Burton carries on family's tradition of winning at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE - Coming into this season, Harrison Burton had a goal.
Win four races, he figured, and he’d be a lock to storm into the Xfinity Series championship four at the end of the year.
Hey, his heart was in the right place.
The four who missed the cut Saturday were Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg.
“We thought if we won four races, that would be plenty to get us in the championship four,” Burton said. “It just turns out it wasn’t at the right time to do that. But it’s been a fun year, it’s been a great year. To come off last year, we didn’t win a truck race, and this year to win four Xfinity races.
While Burton celebrated the race win, others toasted their advancement to the championship four next week in Phoenix.
“This is what we worked the whole year for,” said Cindric, who finished 10th. “I feel like we’ve had to points race the entire playoffs, and it’s been really annoying, and we’ve brought some really fast racecars to the racetrack the last couple weeks. My guys did an incredible job.”
