Burtons, fundraiser winners go for a ride at SBS

“I want to thank all of the participants,” he said.

“I also thank Cathy Rice and everybody at South Boston Speedway for letting us be here.”

Jeb Burton said he was appreciative of the support received for the fundraising effort as well.

“I thank God’s Pit Crew for allowing us to use the truck, along with State Water Heaters, Alsco, LS Tractor and Yamaha. They all help the Next Generation Youth Outreach Program,” he said.

“The program is very important. It’s important to teach kids about wildlife, conservation and the outdoors. The program, the truck and trailer, the gas needed to go up and down the road, and a full-time employee gets expensive.

“To have all of the support we have from our partners is great and we appreciate their help very much. It’s benefitting a good cause,’’ Jeb Burton said.

“We’re still looking for partners to get the program fully funded.”

“Maybe we can branch out and do more schools than just in Virginia.”

Roberts said The Next Generation Outreach Program reached more than 20,000 students last year and had reached almost 9,000 this year before the program halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.