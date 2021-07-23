Buster Carroll Memorial is slated for Aug. 21

CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway (FCS) has scheduled the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Race for Saturday, Aug. 21 with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.

Racing divisions for the event have yet to be announced.

Marshall (Buster) Carroll is most remembered for his years as a headliner in the Late Model Stock Car division. at FCS He died in June of 2016, and the inaugural running of this race was staged in September of that year.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5 to 9, while those 5 and younger are admitted free.

Information can be obtained by calling (276) 613-4208 or by visiting FCSpeedway.com.

----------

Racing returns to the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring Saturday with a $2,500 to win 60-lap Any Car feature.

The card includes races in these divisions: Chargers (30 laps), Mini Stocks (25 laps) Stock 4 (20 laps), Stock 4 Non Winners (10 laps) and East. Coast Flatheads (20 laps).

Also scheduled are a Figure 8 race, a Team Relay race, a TireStack race, a 2nd Place race, a Powder Puff race and an Any Car Demolition Derby paying $1,000 to win.

----------