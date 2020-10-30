Campbell is named honorary starter for Sunday's Cup race

MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell joins dignitaries as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday.

Campbell, President of Martinsville since 1988, was recently named a Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist.

Campbell was recognized for his efforts to support Henry County and Martinsville, as president of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation.

He is joined as a Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist by Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs and NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace of the Live To Be Different Foundation.

“I am humbled by Comcast’s recognition of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation’s efforts to support our great community in Martinsville and Henry County,'' Campbell said.

“This will be another first in my hometown of Martinsville as I wave the green flag to start the Xfinity 500. Like every race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, it will be a moment I will never forget.”