Can Sellers win South Boston's 200-laper for a third straight year?

SOUTH BOSTON -Peyton Sellers can reach a milestone in Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
The Ringgold resident is looking for a third straight win in the track's 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the longest, richest, and most prestigious event of the season at SBS.
If Sellers can make it three victories in a row, he will rank second in wins in the showcase race.
Sellers won in 2018 and 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His two previous wins have him in a tie for the second-most victories. Only Lee Pulliam of Alton, who won six years in a row, has more triumphs.
The SBS series points leader credits his experience in big races as the key to his success.
“It’s the experience of being there at the end of these races, managing four tires the whole race, and not getting caught up in stuff early-on in the race,” Sellers said.
“We run short races all year long and all of a sudden, you’re faced with double the number of laps you have run during the season. Experience helps a lot. It’s about being able to be patient, knowing what the car is going to do when it fires off on low air pressure, trying to keep a little track position and saving tires at the same time.”
Sellers said the track's annual pre-Fourth of July race is one of the top events of the season.
“It’s very special to come together at (SBS) for the pre-Fourth of July race,” Sellers said.
“There are always thousands of people here. Everybody from Danville, my hometown right down the road, comes down to it. Just being able to put on a show in front of your hometown crowd means the world to me.”
Sellers, the leader in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national, region point standings, said he puts a lot of emphasis on this event.
“We will change our design on the car to a red, white, and blue theme to support our troops and everything this country is all about,” Sellers said.
“To be able to do that in front of our hometown crowd for the Fourth of July at South Boston Speedway doesn’t get any more special.”
Saturday’s event is the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series for 2021.
The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown is based upon the best average finish in the three Triple Crown races: at SBS, the July 24 Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.
The Triple Crown winner will receive $7,000, with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 going to the third-place finisher.
Having a good result on Saturday is important, Sellers said.
“Anytime you can get a good leg up on the Triple Crown it makes the next two races go a little bit easier,” Sellers said
“There is never any less pressure because each race counts equal thirds. To be able to get off on the right foot at your home track for the Triple Crown is definitely how you want to start.”
