Can Sellers win South Boston's 200-lapper for a third straight year?

SOUTH BOSTON -Peyton Sellers can reach a milestone in Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway (SBS).

The Ringgold resident is looking for a third straight win in the track's 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the longest, richest, and most prestigious event of the season at SBS.

If Sellers can make it three victories in a row, he will rank second in wins in the showcase race.

Sellers won in 2018 and 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His two previous wins have him in a tie for the second-most victories. Only Lee Pulliam of Alton, who won six years in a row, has more triumphs.

The SBS series points leader credits his experience in big races as the key to his success.

“It’s the experience of being there at the end of these races, managing four tires the whole race, and not getting caught up in stuff early-on in the race,” Sellers said.