Can Winslow win again with firecrackers filling the sky?

SOUTH BOSTON - Eric Winslow’s road to success has been a long one.

Sure, there has been some success for the Pelham, N.C. resident along the way in both Late Model Stock Car and Limited Sportsman competition, but only over the course of the last two to three years has that success been more sustained.

Winslow drove to victory in South Boston Speedway’s pre-Fourth of July 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division event in 2019. It was Winslow’s only victory among his five top-five finishes at the track that season, and the 28 laps he led in that race were the only laps he led in his six starts.

Winslow will have an opportunity to back up his 2019 pre-Fourth of July victory when the track entertains its biggest event of the season - the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program on Saturday night, July 3.

Based on his record this season, Winslow could be considered as one of the top contenders entering the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.

Thus far in 2021, Winslow has won two of his four starts in the Limited Sportsman Division and has finished in the top five in all four starts. He has 77 laps, which almost triples his 2019 total.