Can Winslow win again with firecrackers filling the sky?

SOUTH BOSTON - Eric Winslow’s road to success has been a long one.
Sure, there has been some success for the Pelham, N.C. resident along the way in both Late Model Stock Car and Limited Sportsman competition, but only over the course of the last two to three years has that success been more sustained.
Winslow drove to victory in South Boston Speedway’s pre-Fourth of July 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division event in 2019. It was Winslow’s only victory among his five top-five finishes at the track that season, and the 28 laps he led in that race were the only laps he led in his six starts.
Winslow will have an opportunity to back up his 2019 pre-Fourth of July victory when the track entertains its biggest event of the season - the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program on Saturday night, July 3.
Based on his record this season, Winslow could be considered as one of the top contenders entering the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.
Thus far in 2021, Winslow has won two of his four starts in the Limited Sportsman Division and has finished in the top five in all four starts. He has 77 laps, which almost triples his 2019 total.
“It’s been year-after-year trying to make this happen, and this year it has just clicked,” Winslow said.
“I couldn’t do it without everybody that helps me. It’s not just me. I couldn’t do it without the help.”
Winslow said while he is running a limited schedule of races at SBS this season, he is well-prepared when he shows up at the track.
“We’re not running a lot of races, but the races we’re running we’re trying to come fully loaded to win,” Winslow said.
“I’ve raced here at South Boston a lot of years running junk and it is so nice to be in good equipment now. I’ve been able to drive some of Matt Bowling’s cars and some of Peyton Sellers’ cars. I always knew I had the ability, but I needed to figure out a way to get the funding to do it.”
Winslow said being able to win races and be successful at SBS is special.
“I’ve had good years at other places,” he said
“I won three or four races at Wake County Speedway in North Carolina a couple of years ago and a championship. I wanted to win here at South Boston Speedway. This is home to me.”
Winslow said changes made to track's Limited Sportsman rules package has helped him succeed at the 4/10ths-mile oval.
“The Limited Sportsman rules package they came up with this year is a great opportunity for me,” Winslow said.
“The rules get the expense down a little bit, get some of the knowledge with the bump stops gone and gets it back to old school racing where driving matters. It’s a big feather in our hat to win and make it happen at South Boston Speedway.”
The holiday racing card is highlighted by a 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series for 2021.
Also, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are slated.
A pre-race driver autograph session and a post-race fireworks show are scheduled.
Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. and the first green flag falls at 7 p.m.
