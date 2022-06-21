Canale is banquet's guest speaker

SALEM - Former major league player and Class of 2000 inductee George Canale is the guest speaker for the 2022 Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s Hot Stove Banquet and Induction Ceremony.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 31 at the Salem Civic Center.

Canale, who hails from Roanoke, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 1986 major league baseball draft and played for the organization from 1986 to 1991 and was called up to the majors twice.

In 1989 while with the Brewers’ American Association affiliate, Canale ranked first in the league in games, triples, putouts, assists and fielding percentage. Also, he batted .278 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs.

From 1992-1999, Canale played for the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals, Cleveland Indians/Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, in the Italian League and in Tawain and Korea.

Canale retired from baseball in 1999

Canale’ baseball roots date to his youth playing for the Roanokers in the Cave Spring National Little League and he moved into the Cave Spring Dixie League at age 13.

Canale played high school baseball for Cave Spring and American Legion Baseball for Roanoke Post 3 South.

Canale signed with Virginia Tech and played for the Hokies from 1984-1986.

While at Virginia Tech, Canale set a new career home run record, equaled the single-season home run standard and established a new career RBI mark.

This year’s banquet is the Hall of Fame’s 30th - it was christened in 1991 and inducted five individuals at its first banquet in 1992.

Williams cards ace at Willow Creek

Hailey Williams scored a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.

Williams used a pitching wedge to ace the No. 4 hole from 109 yards.

Witnesses were Betty Compton and Chris Williams.

Pickleball tournament is Saturday

The Glow Pickleball Summer Solstice Social is Saturday, June 25 at the Essig Recreation Center

Play is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fee is a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bowling tournament is Friday

Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxillary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.

Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.

There will be no refunds.

Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.

Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Donations are welcome.

To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Summer showcase camp is June 29

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.

Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.

The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.

Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash and be evaluated fielding ground balls, catching fly balls, bullpen work (pitchers), etc.

On-field batting practice will be conducted.

Lunch will not be provided.

The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.

Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.

Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.

For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Brick fundraising campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

HOF nominations are being accepted Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.