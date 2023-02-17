Franklin County Family YMCA helped feed the community in January by holding a canned food drive.

Almost 600 canned goods were donated and delivered to God and Food Provisions of Rocky Mount and Lake Christian Ministries at Smith Mountain Lake.

“Community members who donated at least three canned goods in January got to join the Y for free,’’ said Jessica Thomason, Franklin County Family YMCA branch and membership director.

“We surpassed our goals this joining special, almost making it to our pre-pandemic membership numbers. I think a large part of that has to do with peple knowing that they’re helping a neighbor while getting a good deal.’’

Drop boxes were in the lobby at the Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake YMCA branches.

Food items collected included spaghetti sauce/pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned/boxed soups and meals, canned vegetables/fruits, tuna fish and other canned meats.

“With support, community members and the YMCAs helped hundreds of families,” YMCA officials said.

“Our members showed so much support during our drive, which brought in a signficiant amount of canned goods. Expanding our reach and helping the community are our number one goals,’’ said Andrea Fansler, Smith Mountain Lake YMCA branch director.

This week (Monday through Friday), the YMCA is hosting a member appreciation week to thank everyone for the effort to support the community.

Each day tables will be set up in the lobby with gifts of appreciation.

Also, members have the opportunity to win a free, semi-annual membership if they corrrectly answer YMCA triva questions that are posted on the Y’s social media throughout the month.

To learn more about the Y’s community efforts or for information on other programs, contact info@franklincountyymca.org or call 540-489-9622.