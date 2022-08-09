Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday

CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.

The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.

The Late Model Stock Car feature headlines the card and will consist of 58 laps of racing. The number of circuits represents Carroll's No. 58 Late Model racer.

Also scheduled are races in Super Street, Mini Stock, Legends Cars, Stock4, Rookie4, Stock6, Bootleggers and Dangerous Divas, and a $1,000-to-win Any Car race has been added.

Kids Bike races are planned too.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Youth younger than age 10 are admitted free.

TIRE TRACKS: Last Saturday's racing card was postponed because of inclement weather.

Eagle Struct 5K is set for Sept. 17

Franklin County's senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter's gun firing at 8 a.m.

The 3.1-mile course takes runners around the Town of Rocky Mount and can serve as an introduction to distance running for novice competitors, while providing enough of a challenge for advanced runners.

Proceeds benefit the senior class - they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.

Cost is $25.

No refunds will be given.

Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.

Route information: begin at Franklin County High School (steps of Roy Morris Law Building facing Buddy's BBQ; right on Tanyard Road; left on Pell Avenue; right on North Main Street; right on Greer Lane; left on North Main Street; left on Tanyard Road; end at Franklin County High School.

Last year's race was contested virtually because of an upswing locally in COVID-19 the week of the event.

Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men's and women's winners of the 2020 race.

The race was first staged in 2012.

For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.

Eagles play first scrimmage Friday

Franklin County’s varsity football team has a home scrimmage and a home Benefit Game against a pair of former rivals the Eagles played on an annual bases when they competed in the old Group AAA Roanoke Valley District.

The Eagles (5-6, 4-1 Blue Ridge District in 2021) take on Pulaski County on Friday, Aug. 12 in a scrimmage and Cave Spring on Friday, Aug. 19 in a Benefit Game.

In a Benefit Game, the gate is split three ways with 1/3 going to FCHS, 1/3 going to Cave Spring and a 1/3 going to the Virginia High School League (VHSL)

Both games kick off at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The regular-season slate has FCHS hosting Salem (Sept. 2), Liberty Christian Academy (Sept. 9), Magna Vista (Sept. 16), Staunton River (Oct. 7) and William Fleming (Oct. 21).

The Eagles play Bassett (Aug. 26, season opener), Hidden Valley (Sept. 23), William Byrd (Oct. 14), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 28) and Northside (Nov. 4) on the road.

Kickoffs for regular-season games are 7 p.m.

Commanders' Young is named pace car pilot

RICHMOND - Washington Commanders defensive end, Chase Young, will serve as the honorary pace car driver to start the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday (Aug. 14).

“We are proud to welcome the Washington Commanders’ Chase Young to lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green in the Federated Auto Parts 400,” said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway president.

“As a superstar on the football field, Chase will share a sports experience like he’s never felt before leading the full-field of stars to start the summer Cup race ...''

“It’s an honor that Richmond Raceway thought of me for this historic event,” said Young. “I’m excited to participate and even more excited to watch the race.”

Following his debut season, Young was named the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young attended Dematha High School in Maryland before playing college football at the Ohio State University.

Young, a Maryland native, concluded his college career by being named to the list of finalists for the Heisman Trophy, a rare feat for a defensive end.

Young, the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is considered one of the premiere players at his position and the in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl and All- Rookie Team honors.

Post 62 schedules charity tournament

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

SML Chamber's new fall tourney is Oct. 14

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall event in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Hall Scholarship tournament is Aug. 20

The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.

A first flight tee off is 8 a.m. with a second flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.

Lunch is at noon.

Cost is $300 per team.

Mulligans, one per person, are $5.

There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.

It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a former Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.

All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.

Franklin County Brick Campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commerate or memoralize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Ticket prices are announced

Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

​