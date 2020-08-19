CARS Tour makes its debut at Franklin County Speedway

CALLAWAY — The CARS Tour makes its debut Saturday night at Franklin County Speedway.
Both the tour’s Late Model Stock Cars and Super Late Models are scheduled to race 125-lap events on the 3/8-mile Callaway paved oval, according to a press release from the organization.
Saturday’s race replaces a previously schedule event at Orange County (North Carolina) Speedway.
Orange County canceled a race set for this past Saturday night too due to “the extension of Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan and continued restrictions on spectators, according to a release from the track.
“While it is unfortunate that we won’t be able to race at Orange County Speedway on (Saturday), we are excited to bring the Solid Rock Carriers (the series’ title sponsor) CARS Tour to Franklin County Speedway for the first time,’’ said Jack McNelly, the tour’s president and owner.
“The high banking at Franklin County makes the track incredibly fast for its size, and we look forward to putting on a show for the race fans in southwestern Virginia.’’
The tour competes on short tracks in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
Jared Fryar leads the Late Model point standings by nine points, 138-129, over Layne Riggs.
Only 26 points separate the top eight drivers in the standings; 39 drivers have earned points.
Martinsville-Henry County businessman Barry Nelson is listed as the car owner of the teams featuring drivers Bobby McCarty, Jonathan Shafer and Sammy Smith.
In fact, AutosByNelson.com is the title sponsor for the race.
JR Motorsports (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) is listed as the owner of two cars, one of which ranks third in points and is piloted by Connor Mosack.
The first five races of the season have produced five different winners: Taylor Gray (Southern National (N.C.) Motorsports Park), Ryan Millington (Ace (N.C.) Speedway), Corey Heim (Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway), McCarty (Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway) and Jonathan Findley (Dominion (Va.) Raceway).
In the Super Late Models, Matt Craig (Southern National, Hickory) and Bubba Polland (Hickory and Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway) each has won twice in four contested events.
Craig leads Carson Kvapil by 21 points, 128-107.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Bush is listed as the owner of cars driven by Sammy Smith, who is third in points, 23 in arrears to Craig, and Chandler Smith.
So what is the difference between a Late Model and a Super Late Model? As defined by the internet “a Late Model chassis is based off a NASCAR national touring car with a steering box, center link and truck arm. They weigh anywhere from 3,050 lbs. to 3,100 pounds.
“A Super Late Model is a super lightweight aluminum interior car that weighs 2,800 lbs with a rack and pinion, three-link suspension.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!