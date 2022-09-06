Cavaliers' 34-point scoring surge stymies Panthers

WISE - The University of Virginia’s College of Wise scored the game’s first 34 points Thursday in a 41-9 non-conference football victory over Ferrum College in the 2022 season opener for both clubs at Carl Smith Stadium.

The contest was a match-up between the NCAA Division II Highland Cavaliers (1-0) and the NCAA Division III Panthers (0-1).

UVa. Wise leads the all-time series 3-0, but Thursday’s contest was the first between the two teams since 1996. UVa. Wise was an NAIA affiliate when it last played Ferrum.

The Highland Cavaliers led 21-0 after the first quarter, 31-0 at intermission and 41-6 after three quarters.

Jae Gillespie scored UVa. Wise’s first three touchdowns on runs of 51, 20 and 4 yards.

The scoring drives covered 16 plays and 211 yards and each march took less than two minutes to complete.

Kellan Dalton completed the Highland Cavaliers’ scoring surge with a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Daniel Lamb found the end zone for the Panthers when he caught a nine-yard scoring pass from B. Hawkins with 5:42 left in the third quarter. But, Seth Deaton’s point-after-touchdown (PAT) kick was blocked.

The touchdown drive took six plays, covered 79 yards and 1:50.

Julian Edwards 33-yard run completed the Highland Cavaliers’ scoring.

Deaton finished Ferrum’s scoring with a 38-yard field goal with 12:28 remaining.

Hawkins was 15 of 34 passing for 181 yards.

Lendon Redwine, UVa. Wise’s quarterback, was 22 of 36 for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Highland Cavaliers held the Panthers to minus 18 yards rushing, while gaining 291 yards.

Gillespie rushed 10 times for a game-best 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Avion Smith intercepted a pass for the Panthers and Sincere Adams registered a game-best 13 tackles and half a tackle for loss.

Michael Williams Jr. recorded six tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against Muskingum (Ohio) University. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

​