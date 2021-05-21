Cavaliers can't contain Beckner, Nichols

The combination of Gavin Becker and Julian Nichols formed a perfect soccer union for Franklin County Tuesday in its Blue Ridge District boys varsity contest against Lord Botetourt at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Beckner played the role of scorer and Nichols played the role of distributor as the Eagles claimed a 3-0 victory in their second home match of the season.

FCHS (6-0, 6-0 in the Blue Ridge District) stays unbeaten with the win, while Lord Botetourt (2-1-1) suffers its first setback of the campaign.

The Eagles’ shut-out victory is their second this season.

FCHS scored one goal in the first half and two after intermission.

Ethan Oliver netted what proved to be the match-winner in the 31st minute

Then Beckner and Nichols took center stage.

Beckner scored off an assist from Nichols in the 53rd minute then repeated the feat in the 64th minute.

FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen collected eight saves.

The Eagles continue a five-match home stand and start a second trip through the Blue Ridge District when they entertain William Fleming today.