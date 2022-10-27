Cavaliers capture a pair of league crowns

TROUTVILLE - Lord Botetourt claimed both the 2022 boys and girls team championships in the Blue Ridge District cross country meet Wednesday.

The Cavaliers won the boys title by eight points over Staunton River, 50-58.

Franklin County (63) came in third, followed by Northside (79) and William Byrd (85).

William Fleming did not field a scoring team; the Colonels had one runner in the field - he finished 19th.

Five runners are needed for a scoring squad.

The Cavaliers won the girls title by three points over William Byrd, 30-33, with Franklin County (58) taking third.

Sam Weddle of Staunton River captured the boys individual championship, crossing the finish line of the 5K (3.1 miles) in 18:13.27

Jacob Montgomery, a Franklin County sophomore, finished third in 18:52.05.

Each of the top five finishers broke the 19-minute mark.

Also for Franklin County, Sebastian Ellis (19:33.61) was eighth, followed by Andrew Riddle (19:46.11) in 12th, John Grider (20:01.31) in 15th, Jonas Holland (22:27.07) in 26th and Gary English (22:46.87) in 28th.

Olivia Hurd of William Byrd won the girls championship, completing the 5K in 21:01.01.

Franklin County junior Julianne Bowman placed third in a 28-runner field in 22:13.67.

Next for Franklin County was Samantha Simms (27:26.54) in 17th, Natalie Davis (28:06.91) in 19th, Jaidyn Vukelich (28:10.76) in 20th and Grace Campbell (29:11.72) in 22nd.

William Fleming had four runners in the field, while Staunton River and Northside each had three runners in the field.