Cavaliers capture Titan Toughman, Eagles place fourth.

ROANOKE- Franklin County's Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrestling tournament, staged Friday and Saturday at Hidden Valley High School.

The Eagles scored 145 points in the two-day tournament; they were in first place at the conclusion of the first day.

Knott llost by major decision, 12-4, to Ethan Flowers of Glenvar, one of five Highlanders wrestlers to win an individual championship.

Also for the Eagles, Lee Whitlow (106 pounds) and Devin Dillon (120 pounds) each placed third in his weight class and Alex Baumberger (160 pounds) came in fourth.

Twenty teams competed for the championship in the annual event

Lord Botetourt won the championship with 204 points, followed by Glenvar (195), Salem (160.5), FCHS and Patrick Henry (133).

The Cavaliers were 24 points (194-170) ahead of the Highlanders heading into the championship bouts, but Glenvar's perfect performance in the finals enabled it to cut into the deficit.