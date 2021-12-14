Cavaliers capture Titan Toughman, Eagles place fourth.

ROANOKE- Franklin County's Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrestling tournament, staged Friday and Saturday at Hidden Valley High School.
The Eagles scored 145 points in the two-day tournament; they were in first place at the conclusion of the first day.
Knott llost by major decision, 12-4, to Ethan Flowers of Glenvar, one of five Highlanders wrestlers to win an individual championship.
Also for the Eagles, Lee Whitlow (106 pounds) and Devin Dillon (120 pounds) each placed third in his weight class and Alex Baumberger (160 pounds) came in fourth.
Twenty teams competed for the championship in the annual event
Lord Botetourt won the championship with 204 points, followed by Glenvar (195), Salem (160.5), FCHS and Patrick Henry (133).
The Cavaliers were 24 points (194-170) ahead of the Highlanders heading into the championship bouts, but Glenvar's perfect performance in the finals enabled it to cut into the deficit.
Placing sixth through 10th were Blacksburg (128.5), Liberty Christian Academy (128), Appomattox (103), Northside (100) and Pulaski County (92.5).
Finishing 11th through 15th were George Wythe (91) Brookville (90), Cave Spring (88), Rustburg (85) and Roanoke Catholic (70.5).
Christiansburg (65.5) came in 16th, followed by Virginia High (59), host Hidden Valley (57), Abingdon (36) and William Byrd (0).
Also capturing championships for Glenvar were River Smith (113 pounds), Jake Cline (132 pounds), Trey Lawrence (145 pounds) and Chase Miller (160 pounds).
Dalton Oxley (195 pounds) was Lord Botetourt's lone champion.
Xavier Ramsey (106 pounds) and Evan Alger (182 pounds) won titles for Pulaski County.
JB Dragovich (120 pounds) of Hidden Valley, Braden Henderson (126 pounds) of Blacksburg, Caleb Swanson (138 pounds) of Northside, Toby Schoffstall (170 pounds) of Liberty Christian, Traquan Robertson (220 pounds) of Patrick Henry and Preston Locker (285 pounds) of Cave Spring each was victorious in the finals.
Of the 14 championship bouts. five were decided by pin, three were decided by major decision, four were decided by decision and two were decided in post-regulation.