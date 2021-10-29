Cavaliers carve up Eagles, take over first place in Blue Ridge District

Blessed with a stable of running backs, Lord Botetourt is not bashful when it comes to rushing the football.
The Cavaliers don’t hide what they do well either.
Friday, Lord Botetourt rushed for seven touchdowns – two each in the first and fourth quarters and three in the second stanza – and bested Franklin County, 49-28, in a Blue Ridge District football contest that likely will decide this fall’s league champion at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
With the win, their fourth in a row, the Cavaliers (4-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-3) take over sole possession of first-place in the Blue Ridge with one week left in the regular season.
Franklin County trailed by 22 points twice in the second stanza, 28-6 and 35-13, which proved to be the count at intermission.
Courtesy of a 15-point third period, the Eagles (3-1 in the Blue Ridge, 4-5 overall) were within seven points, 35-28, at the start of the final frame.
K.J. Bratton II’s two TDs on rushes covering 43 and 14 yards in the fourth quarter enabled the Cavaliers, a three-time Class 3 state runner-up, to defeat the Eagles for a second time during the 2021 calendar year.
Bratton had three TDs for the game – he found the end zone from eight yards in the second quarter to produce that first, 22-point cushion, and quarterback Jakari Nicely also scored three TDs on runs of 25, 57 and 4 yards.
Bratton’s first TD of the fourth quarter came on fourth down. In fact, the Cavaliers found the end zone twice on fourth-down calls.
Bratton caught two passes for 43 yards.
The Cavaliers got a rushing TD Aiden Jones from 15 yards, and led from wire-to-wire.
All but five of Lord Botetourt’s plays from scrimmage were rushing ones and 484 of its 529 offensive yards were generated by the run.
Nicely paced a quintet of running backs with 294 yards on 29 totes and Bratton ran for 127 yards on 12 carries.
“Who are you going to stop...When you’ve got the kind of running backs that we have, it creates a whole lot of problems for a whole lot of people,’’ Cavaliers sideline boss Jamie Harless said.
The Cavaliers have rebounded from setbacks to E.C. Glass, Riverheads and Appomattox.
“That’s a good football team and they’re getting better by the week. I think certain parts of us are getting better by the week too,’’ Eagles head coach J.R. Edwards said.
“There is a ton of improvement that we’ve still got to make before we can get to where we need to be, but we’re getting there,’’ Harless said.
“We are still our own worst enemy right now, and that’s my fault. “I’ve got to create more discipline and more focus.’’
Lord Botetourt led 7-6 before producing its 21-point, second-stanza surge.
“We’ve got to make plays and we didn’t make plays early in the first half. We missed a lot of tackles. You can’t do that against good football teams.
“You can’t get in a 22-point hole against them because they’re run the football, be physical and control the clock. They’re very good at what they do and they were better than we were tonight.
Franklin County was forced to stage a second-half rally for the second week in a row – it completed the feat at William Fleming’s expense, but was unable to duplicate it in what turned out to be its third loss at home this season.
“We’ve got to quit putting ourselves in that position,’’ Edwards said.
“Our kids came out after halftime. They didn’t lay down. They didn’t die. They found their heart. If we could play with that heart from the get-go, we’d be in a better position.’’
“They played harder in the second half. They stuck to their game plan. They played with great technique and we did not play with technique,’’ said Harless, a former FCHS assistant coach under past Eagles head coaches Billy Miles and Ben Boyd.
“We did not play the way we are supposed to play (in the second half) and they took advantage of it. It was coaching and it was effort by players.’’
In defeat, Eagles junior running back Jahylen Lee rushed for 208 yards on 20 carries, including an 80-yard TD dash in the second quarter and a third-period score.
“Man, No. 27 (Lee), what a ball player. That kid’s got enough guts for all of us,’’ Harless said. “I love him.’’
Quarterback Eli Foutz rushed for a 1-yard TD in the third period and completed 10 of 20 passes for 137 yards.
Five receivers caught passes: Ian England, Ryder Gardner, Nasir Holland, Jamerise Holland and Lee.
LORD BOTETOURT – 14/21/0/14 – 49
FRANKLIN COUNTY – 6/7/15/0 – 28
SCORING
1st QUARTER
LB – Jones 15-yard run; Harvey kick.
FC – N. Holland 23-yard pass from Foutz; Kick failed.
LB - Nicely 25-yard run; Harvey kick.
2nd QUARTER
LB – Nicely 57-yard run; Harvey kick.
LB - Bratton II 8-yard run; Harvey kick.
FC - Lee 80-yard run; Lempeckski kick.
LB - Nicely 4-yard run; Harvey kick.
3RD Quarter
FC – Foutz 1-yard run; Lempeckski kick.
FC – Lee 4-yard run; J. Holland pass from Foutz.
4th Quarter
LB – Bratton II, 43-yard run; Harvey kick.
LB – Bratton II, 14-yard run; Harvey kick.
TEAM STATS
LB/FC
First Downs 19/20
Rush Yards 53-484/32-246
Pass C-A-I 3-5-0/10-20-0
Pass Yards 45/137
Total Offense 58-529/52-383
Penalties 5-45/3-15
Punts 2-32.5/5-35.6
Fumbles-lost 0-0/0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Lord Botetourt: Nicely 29-294, Harrison 6-56, Jones 1-15, Bratton II 12-127, Gilbert 2-4, Team 3-(12). Franklin County: Lee 20-208, Foutz 8-27, Gardner 3-10, Rigney 1-1
PASSING: Lord Botetourt: Nicely 3-5-0, 45. Franklin County: Foutz 10-20-0 137
RECEIVING: Lord Botetourt: Bratton II 2-43, Harrison 1-2. Franklin County: Lee 1-3, Gardner 2-27, England 1-5, N. Holland 4-56, J. Holland 2-46.