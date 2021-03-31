Cavaliers carve up Eagles, win rain-shortened battle of unbeatens

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt’s Cavaliers had their swords and sabers sharpened for a Saturday afternoon smackdown.
Franklin County’s Eagles were the latest victims of the Blue Ridge District football heavyweight and the 2019 Class 3 state runner-up.
Paced by a 50-point first half, the Cavaliers (5-0) routed the Eagles (4-1), 57-7, in a contest that was brought to a merciful end at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter when Mother Nature delivered thunder, lightning strikes and an increase in rainfall that first arrived on the scene during the decisive first half.
The contest was delayed for about an hour before the officials opted not to resume play.
FCHS’s loss is its worst since a 50-0 waxing the Eagles absorbed at the hands of Thomas Dale in the 2017 playoffs.
That Thomas Dale club featured a running back (Chris Tyree) who now plays for Notre Dame, and this year’s Lord Botetourt squad has several players who have made commitments to continue their careers with either FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) or FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) schools.
Both teams finish regular-season play this week.
The Cavaliers should advance to Class 3 Region D play as a No. 1 seed, while the Eagles rank third in Class 6 Region A and may need a victory over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming at home Friday night to advance to post-season play for the fourth straight season.
Only the top four teams in Region A advance to the playoffs this year and if FCHS makes the field, the Eagles will likely play on the road in either Richmond or Virginia Beach.
In normal campaigns, the top eight teams in the 11-team Region A make the playoffs.
Veteran Lord Botetourt running back Hunter Rice, a senior, is one of the Cavaliers players who is headed to play at the next level, and he accounted for 24 of the Cavaliers’ 29 first-quarter points on touchdown rushes of 1, 10, 14 and 14 yards
Lord Botetourt, which is averaging 58 points a game, also displayed big-play scoring capabilities.
In the second frame, quarterback Sammy Peery completed scoring tosses to Nate Horton and Kyle Arnholt covering 53 and 54 yards and Rice finished the stanza with a 56-yard TD sprint.
Rice’s last TD made the count 50-7.
The Cavaliers completed the rout when Arnholt caught a 69-yard TD toss from Peery.
Mother Nature intervened soon thereafter.
The Eagles’ lone points were the product of a 12-yard scoring toss from quarterback Eli Foutz to receiver Nasir Holland.
Foutz completed 2 of 10 passes for 21 yards and was intercepted twice. Cody McGuire also caught a pass for nine yards.
Arnholt finished with four catches for 145 yards and Peery was 6 of 7 for 211 yards.
Rice rushed for 150 yards on 12 totes.
Joey Isaacs and Trevor Catron intercepted passes for the Cavaliers, and the Eagles failed to make a first down following a fake punt.
Six ball carriers accounted for the Eagles’ 52 rushing yards. Jayron Smith totaled 49 of those yards on 12 attempts.
Three other ball carriers produced rushing yards for the Cavaliers.
Lord Botetourt totaled 15 first downs to FCHS’s six, and had only one more rushing attempt (23-22).
The difference in total offense was 433 to 73 in Lord Botetourt’s favor.
The Cavaliers played turnover-free football.
Dylan Wade carried six times for 67 yards for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers, led by head coach Jamie Harless, a former FCHS assistant coach under past sideline bosses Billy Miles and Ben Boyd, are 2-0 versus the Eagles since FCHS began play in the Blue Ridge District in 2019.