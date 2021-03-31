Cavaliers carve up Eagles, win rain-shortened battle of unbeatens

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt’s Cavaliers had their swords and sabers sharpened for a Saturday afternoon smackdown.

Franklin County’s Eagles were the latest victims of the Blue Ridge District football heavyweight and the 2019 Class 3 state runner-up.

Paced by a 50-point first half, the Cavaliers (5-0) routed the Eagles (4-1), 57-7, in a contest that was brought to a merciful end at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter when Mother Nature delivered thunder, lightning strikes and an increase in rainfall that first arrived on the scene during the decisive first half.

The contest was delayed for about an hour before the officials opted not to resume play.

FCHS’s loss is its worst since a 50-0 waxing the Eagles absorbed at the hands of Thomas Dale in the 2017 playoffs.

That Thomas Dale club featured a running back (Chris Tyree) who now plays for Notre Dame, and this year’s Lord Botetourt squad has several players who have made commitments to continue their careers with either FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) or FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) schools.

Both teams finish regular-season play this week.