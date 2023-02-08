Two players combined for 35 points Friday to lead Lord Botetourt to a 53-39 Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball win over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Defensively, the Cavaliers did not surrender a 3-point field goal.

Franklin County led 11-10 after the first quarter before Lord Botetourt quickly squared the count at 15 at the 6:37 mark of the second stanza.

The Cavaliers broke that stalemate and surged to a 22-17 advantage with 2:07 showing, courtesy of a 7-2 run.

But the Eagles finished the period with a 6-0 surge to move in front, 23-22, at intermission.

Lord Botetourt outscored Franklin County by 15 points, 31-16, after halftime.

The Eagles (11-10, 5-4 Blue Ridge District) were within four points, 29-25, with 1:37 left in the third period and they were down by six points, 33-27, at the end of the quarter.

The Cavaliers (14-6, 6-3 Blue Ridge District) took the final frame, 20-12.

The difference was 10 points, 49-39, with 1:02 remaining. Then, the Cavaliers netted the game’s last two baskets to secure the victory and avenge a four-point, 48-44 loss to the Eagles on their home floor last month.

“This was a tough loss. We were playing for second place in the district and we came up short,’’ Franklin County bench boss LeBryan Patterson said.

“At the end of the day, we are young and we have to learn from our mistakes.’’

The reason for the 15-point difference in points in the second half was a simple one Patterson said.

“We talked and communicated on defense in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t communicate as well and allowed (Lord Botetourt) to take uncontested 3-point shots.

“Consistency, competing and playing with confidence have been our focuses this season and (against Lord Botetourt) there were moments when we weren’t consistent enough closing out on defense,’’ Patterson said.

“I have to remind this group that we are young and as long as we are competing and playing with confidence, the consistency will come.’’

Franklin County’s roster is comprised of four juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.

Lord Botetourt has no seniors on its roster, which is made up five juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.

The Cavaliers swished six 3-point field goals. They tallied 19 field goals for the game and were 9 of 11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line.

Taylor Orange led the Cavaliers with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and four other players contributed points to the victory.

Franklin County made 18 field goals, but was 3 of 9 (33.3%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board and Maddie Caron each tallied 12 points to pace the Eagles and five other players scored.

Franklin County concludes regular-season play today (Feb. 8) against Blue Ridge district rival Northside.

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.

TIP-INS: Franklin County entertains William Byrd Friday night in the opening round of the 2023 Blue Ridge District girls basketball tournament.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.

Franklin County’s junior varsity squad defeated Lord Botetourt, 33-28, for its fourth straight win.

The Eagles (12-6, 7-2 Blue Ridge District) play Blue Ridge District foe Northside in their 2022-2023 season finale today (Wednesday, Feb. 8).

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 5:30 p.m.

Cavaliers conquer Eagles in boys play

DALEVILLE—Lord Botetourt bested Franklin County by 12 points, 65-53, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball contest Friday.

The Eagles (10-11, 3-6 Blue Ridge District) have lost three games in a row and are 1-7 in their last eight contests.

TIP INS: Franklin County defeated Lord Botetourt, 65-46, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball game Friday.

With the win, the Eagles (6-13, 3-6 Blue Ridge District) stop a two-game losing streak and avenge a three-point, 59-56 home-court loss to the Cavaliers suffered in January.