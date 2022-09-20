Cavaliers claim fourth consecutive crown

ROANOKE - Lord Botetourt posted one counting score in the 60s, one in the 70s and two in the low 80s Monday to claim its fourth straight Blue Ridge District golf championship at Blue Hills Golf Club.

The Cavaliers bested regular-season league titleholder Franklin County by 14 strokes, 309-323.

William Byrd (330) came in third, followed by Northside (363) and Staunton River (428).

William Fleming did not have enough golfers to field a scoring team; four are need, the Colonels had two players competing: Christian Muse and Dominique Lamberth.

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper fired a 69 to capture the individual district championship.

Also posting a counting score for the Cavaliers were Kasey Davis (79), Hunter Duncan (80) and Xavier Shelton (81).

Non-counting scores were turned in by Tyler Meade (86) and Cadyn Bowles (88).

Sam Fansler led Franklin County with a 74 and the Eagles counted an 80 by Lawson Pasley, an 83 by Chase Bower and an 86 by Nick Messenger.

Non-counting scores were turned in by Harman English (86) and Wes Hill (86).

Clayton Gilmore led William Byrd with a 75 and Terriers counted scores by Nathan Carter (84), Kobe Turner (84) and Maddox Wolf (87).

Northside, which was missing its top player, counted scores by Michael Pankey (86), Joel Hetherington (88), Will Dent (93) and Noah Spangler (96).

Caleb Spangler shot a non-counting 100.

Staunton River’s counting scores were posted by Trey Harris (96), Isaac Lambert (101), Colby Harris (115) and Brennen Woodzell (116).

Franklin County resumes its season Monday, Oct. 3 in the Class 6 Region A tournament at The Waterfront Country Club.

Two team berths and individual bids in the Class 6 state tournamment are on the line in the one-day event.

If the Eagles do not claim one of the team berths, it will mark its last Class 6 competition in golf.

Beginning next year, Franklin County begins play in Class 5 Region C.

The Eagles’ membership in Class 5 will last at least four years: 2023-2024, 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027.​