Cavaliers claim jayvee victory with late 3-pointer

Lord Botetourt hit a game-winning 3-point field goal with 15 seconds left in the game Tuesday for a 59-56 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers’ 3-pointer broke a stalemate at 56, a deadlock that stood for several possessions.

For the game, Lord Botetourt swished seven 3-pointers: three by Brady Kish, two by Landon Hayes and one each by Justus Boitnott and Braydon Whorley.

The Cavaliers outscored the Eagles in the fourth quarter, 12-10.

Lord Botetourt built a nine-point edge, 36-27, at intermission after winning the first quater, 17-15, and taking the second stanza, 19-12.

The Eagles rallied in the third period and won the quarter, 19-11, to cut the deficit to one point, 47-46.

The Cavaliers converted 22 field goals and were 8 of 10 (80%) from the free-throw line.

Whorley led Lord Botetourt with 15 points and Isaac Alderman tallied 14 points.

Also scoring were Kish with nine points, Hayes with eight points, Caleb Muterspaugh and Eric Irons each with four points, Boitnott with three points and Cameron Bailey with two points.

The Eagles made 23 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Carter paced Franklin County with 13 points and JT Lomax tallied 12 points.

Also scoring were Eli Woody with nine points, Kamarion Hamcock with eight points, Landon Divers with five points, Jacob Mullins with four points, Gage Coleman and Will Henderson each with two points and Devin Lee with one point.

Franklin County’s next game is today (Friday, Jan. 20) against Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

Tip-off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.