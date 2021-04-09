Cavaliers clinch Blue Ridge championship

SALEM—Lord Botetourt clinched the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Wednesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club by besting host Northside by 18 strokes, 301-319.

Franklin County (325) finished third, followed by William Byrd (353) and Staunton River (404).

The Cavaliers’ win is their fifth in the five-match series in which events were staged at Copper Cover Golf Club, Blue Hills Golf Club, Botetourt Country Club, Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and Hanging Rock.

The Cavaliers have won four straight district championships (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020/21). The Cavaliers won five titles in a row in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

William Byrd won championships in 2007, 2013, 2014 and 2016 and former league member Rockbridge County captured the title in 2015.

FCHS, a past district golf champion in three districts (Roanoke Valley, Western Valley and Piedmont) has two second-place finishes in the Blue Ridge District to its credit.

Lord Botetourt won this year’s title by 114 strokes, 1,298 to FCHS’s 1,412.

Northside (1,438) was third, followed by William Byrd (1,595) and Staunton River (1,752).