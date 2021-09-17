Cavaliers complete regular-season district sweep

Regular-season play consisted of nine-hole matches at Copper Cove Golf Club and Hanging Rock Golf Club and 18-hole matches at Blue Hills Golf Club, Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The Cavaliers finished the five-match series with a 1,188 cumulative score, followed by Northside (1,246), FCHS (1,295), William Byrd (1,358) and Staunton River (1,789).

The Cavaliers placed four golfers among the top six finishers: Harper (first), Samir Davidov (third), Koffman (fourth) and Salvi (sixth).

Spangler came in second, while Crawford and Pankey were fifth and eighth for Northside.

Fansler, Hahn and Bower ranked seventh, 10th and 11th for FCHS. Pasley was 14th, Wood tied for 16th and Hill was 19th.

South was ninth and Horacek were ninth and 12th for William Byrd.

The league’s postseason tournament is set for Tuesday at Hanging Rock. Northside is the host school. Tee time is 1 p.m.​

Jayvees edge Blacksburg by three shots

Franklin County's junior varsity golf team edged Blacksburg, 177-180, Wednesday in a non-district, nine-hole dual match at Willow Creek Country Club.