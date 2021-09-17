Cavaliers complete regular-season district sweep

TROUTVILLE - Reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt complete a five-match, regular-season sweep of league play by winning on its home course, Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, in an 18-hole match Tuesday.
The Cavaliers posted a 308 total for an 11-stroke win over Northside (319).
Franklin County (336) finished third, followed by William Byrd (338) and Staunton River (435).
Sam Fansler led the Eagles with an 82.
Also turning counting scores were Chase Bower (84), Lawson Pasley (85) and Riley Wood (85).
Scores by Wes Hill (85) and Ethan Hahn (86) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper claimed medalist honors for the fourth time this season with an even-par 71.
Also, Jake Koffman (74), Dylan Salvi (79) and Xavier Shelton (84) turned in counting scores for the Cavaliers.
The Vikings counted scores by Peyton Spangler (72), Nick Crawford (81), Joel Hetherington (82) and Michael Pankey (84).
The Terriers counted scores by Kendrick South (82), Griffin Horacek (83), Madeline Cunningham (85) and Evan Mullen (88).
The Golden Eagles counted scores by Trey Harris (102), Issac Lambert (109), Myah Martin (109) and Stephen Ruhd (115).
Regular-season play consisted of nine-hole matches at Copper Cove Golf Club and Hanging Rock Golf Club and 18-hole matches at Blue Hills Golf Club, Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The Cavaliers finished the five-match series with a 1,188 cumulative score, followed by Northside (1,246), FCHS (1,295), William Byrd (1,358) and Staunton River (1,789).
The Cavaliers placed four golfers among the top six finishers: Harper (first), Samir Davidov (third), Koffman (fourth) and Salvi (sixth).
Spangler came in second, while Crawford and Pankey were fifth and eighth for Northside.
Fansler, Hahn and Bower ranked seventh, 10th and 11th for FCHS. Pasley was 14th, Wood tied for 16th and Hill was 19th.
South was ninth and Horacek were ninth and 12th for William Byrd.
The league’s postseason tournament is set for Tuesday at Hanging Rock. Northside is the host school. Tee time is 1 p.m.
Jayvees edge Blacksburg by three shots
Franklin County's junior varsity golf team edged Blacksburg, 177-180, Wednesday in a non-district, nine-hole dual match at Willow Creek Country Club.
FCHS's Nick Messenger carded a 41 to claim medalist honors.
Also turning in counting scores for the Eagles were Mychael Hatcher (44), Drew McElvain (45) and Ryan Slough (47).
Posting non-counting scores were Trent Shelton (50) and Jackson Spence (54).
Alex Harrison led the Bruins with a 42.
Also with counting scores were Emerson Keene (45), Gerrit Amelink (45) and Ryan Kidd (48).
Posting non-counting scores were Brayden Nichols (50) and Dylan Frantz (51).
FCHS's next match is Wednesday at Roanoke Country Club at 4 p.m.
Blacksburg tops BFMS
Blacksburg Middle School turned in three scores in the 30s Wednesday and bested Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 163-186, in a nine-hole dual match at Willow Creek Country Club.
Jack Skinner and Ryan Highfield tied for medalist laurels, each with a 37, and Cameron Sharp fired a 39.
The Bruins also counted a 50 by Henk Amelink.
A pair of 60s by Nick Marsell and Ryan Hanratty were non-counting scores.
Sam Snead led BFMS with a 40 and Rylan Adkins shot ma 43.
The Eagles counted a 51 by Nick Snead and a 52 by Brennan Young.