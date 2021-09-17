 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavaliers complete regular-season district sweep
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL/MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF

Cavaliers complete regular-season district sweep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TROUTVILLE - Reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt complete a five-match, regular-season sweep of league play by winning on its home course, Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, in an 18-hole match Tuesday.

The Cavaliers posted a 308 total for an 11-stroke win over Northside (319).

Franklin County (336) finished third, followed by William Byrd (338) and Staunton River (435).

Sam Fansler led the Eagles with an 82.

Also turning counting scores were Chase Bower (84), Lawson Pasley (85) and Riley Wood (85).

Scores by Wes Hill (85) and Ethan Hahn (86) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper claimed medalist honors for the fourth time this season with an even-par 71.

Also, Jake Koffman (74), Dylan Salvi (79) and Xavier Shelton (84) turned in counting scores for the Cavaliers.

The Vikings counted scores by Peyton Spangler (72), Nick Crawford (81), Joel Hetherington (82) and Michael Pankey (84).

The Terriers counted scores by Kendrick South (82), Griffin Horacek (83), Madeline Cunningham (85) and Evan Mullen (88).

The Golden Eagles counted scores by Trey Harris (102), Issac Lambert (109), Myah Martin (109) and Stephen Ruhd (115).

Regular-season play consisted of nine-hole matches at Copper Cove Golf Club and Hanging Rock Golf Club and 18-hole matches at Blue Hills Golf Club, Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The Cavaliers finished the five-match series with a 1,188 cumulative score, followed by Northside (1,246), FCHS (1,295), William Byrd (1,358) and Staunton River (1,789).

The Cavaliers placed four golfers among the top six finishers: Harper (first), Samir Davidov (third), Koffman (fourth) and Salvi (sixth).

Spangler came in second, while Crawford and Pankey were fifth and eighth for Northside.

Fansler, Hahn and Bower ranked seventh, 10th and 11th for FCHS. Pasley was 14th, Wood tied for 16th and Hill was 19th.

South was ninth and Horacek were ninth and 12th for William Byrd.

The league’s postseason tournament is set for Tuesday at Hanging Rock. Northside is the host school. Tee time is 1 p.m.​

Jayvees edge Blacksburg by three shots

Franklin County's junior varsity golf team edged Blacksburg, 177-180, Wednesday in a non-district, nine-hole dual match at Willow Creek Country Club.

FCHS's Nick Messenger carded a 41 to claim medalist honors.

Also turning in counting scores for the Eagles were Mychael Hatcher (44),  Drew McElvain (45) and Ryan Slough (47).

Posting non-counting scores were  Trent Shelton (50) and Jackson Spence (54).

Alex Harrison led the Bruins with a 42.

Also with counting scores were  Emerson Keene (45), Gerrit Amelink (45) and Ryan Kidd (48).

Posting non-counting scores were Brayden Nichols (50) and Dylan Frantz (51).

FCHS's next match is Wednesday at Roanoke Country Club at 4 p.m.

Blacksburg tops BFMS

Blacksburg Middle School turned in three scores in the 30s Wednesday and bested Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 163-186, in a nine-hole dual match at Willow Creek Country Club.

Jack Skinner and Ryan Highfield tied for medalist laurels, each with a 37, and Cameron Sharp fired a 39.

The Bruins also counted a 50 by Henk Amelink.

A pair of 60s by Nick Marsell and Ryan Hanratty were non-counting scores.

Sam Snead led BFMS with a 40 and Rylan Adkins shot ma 43.

The Eagles counted a 51 by Nick Snead and a 52 by Brennan Young.

Non-counting scores were shot by Kyndal Hudson (56) and Ayden Cepelnik (59).

BFMS's next match is Tuesday against Halifax Middle School and Patrick County at Willow Creek Country Club. The three-team contest begins at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County reschedules Salem games
Sports News

Franklin County reschedules Salem games

Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams have rescheduled their non-district games against Salem which were postponed last week because of COVID 19 issues at the high school.

FCHS (0-1), which is scheduled to return to action Friday in Lynchburg against Class 4 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy, plays Salem, the reigning Class 4 state champion, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener Friday, Oct. 15 against William Byrd and ending with a visit to league foe and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

This marks FCHS's third Tuesday night game in program history and the Eagles are 2-0 on that day - they defeated Magna Vista at home during the 2000 season and Northside this past spring.

FCHS's jayvee squad has rescheduled its Salem game for  Monday, Oct. 11 at Dillon Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

This gives the jayvees three games in eight days, starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 and  ending with a trip to Vinton for a league game against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.

FCHS's jayvees have rescheduled their game against Bassett for Monday, Sept. 13 at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

That also gives FCHS three games in eight days, starting with Thursday home game against Liberty Christian and ending with a home contest against Magna Vista on Thursday, Sept. 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics