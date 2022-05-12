Cavaliers hang first Blue Ridge loss on Franklin County

Lord Botetourt broke a scoreless stalemate Tuesday by tallying seven unanswered runs - six in the fourth and one in the fifth - en route to a 9-4 Blue Ridge District varsity baseball victory over Franklin County on Senior Night at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (12-6, 5-4 Blue Ridge) avenge a one-run setback they suffered to the Eagles (14-4, 7-1 Blue Ridge) earlier this season.

Franklin County, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, has clinched at least a tie for the regular-season title with two league games to play: Friday at home against Northside (14-4, 5-3 Blue Ridge) and Monday at William Byrd.

The Cavaliers' six-run fourth was highlighted by a grand-slam home run.

Lord Botetourt raised its lead to 7-0 before Franklin County scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to three runs.

A two-run double by Preston Crowl was the highlighted hit of the Eagles' rally.

The Cavaliers finished the scoring in the top of the seventh.

The Cavaliers outhit the Eagles, 10-8, and benefited from two Franklin County errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

Franklin County saw a season-best, eight-game winning streak end with the loss.

Franklin County employed three pitchers - starter Riley Hill was was charged with the loss.

The Cavaliers used two pitchers - starter Nathan Prince earned the victory.

Franklin County is surrendering 3.55 runs-per-game.

Aiding that average are three shut-out victories, three wins in which only one run was allowed and five games in which two runs were permitted - the Eagles are 4-1 in those games.

The Eagles have yielded 10 runs twice, nine runs once, eight runs twice, seven runs once, five runs once and four runs once.

First pitch for Friday's contest against Northside is 5 p.m.

Franklin County has already surpassed its win total (11) from last year and is 25-5 in its last 30 games.

Jayvees top Patrick Henry for a second time

Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team won its final home game of the 2022 season Wednesday, 12-2, over Patrick Henry in a non-district match-up at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (7-8, 3-2 Blue Ridge District) are 3-1 in their last four games.

Franklin County's win over Patrick Henry is its second this season.

The Eagles finish their season with road games against league foes Northside (Thursday) and William Byrd (Monday).

CIRCLING THE BASES: Lord Botetourt edged Franklin County, 13-12 in nine innings in a Blue Ridge District contest Tuesday at Naff Field.

Franklin County led 11-8 through six innings and also led 5-4, 9-4, 9-8 and 10-8.

The score was even at 11 through seven innings.

The Cavaliers tallied two runs in the top of the ninth to break the deadlock; the Eagles responded with one run in the last of the ninth.

Franklin County collected 14 hits to Lord Botetourt's 11, but the Eagles were plagued by six errors, while the Cavaliers committed four defensive blunders.

Franklin County scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth and ninth.

Lord Botetourt manufactured three runs each in the first and seventh, one in the second, four in the fourth and two in the ninth.

Benjamin Franklin wins season finale

CLOVERDALE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team finished its 2022 season last week with an 8-5 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Read Mountain Middle School.

BFMS (7-6) finished its season with six wins in its last seven games to offset a 1-5 start.

The Eagles trailed 4-2 through three innings before rallying for three runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Read Mountain tallied its last run in the bottom of the fifth.

Each team collected nine hits.

Read Mountain committed two errors, while BFMS was charged with one.

Read Mountain employed three pitchers, while BFMS used two.

Tucker Hall worked four innings for the win. He yielded six hits, a walk and four runs, one of which was earned.

Six players accounted for Read Mountain's hits - three each with two and three each with one.

Two of Read Mountain's hits were doubles.

Six players produced the Eagles' nine hits: three each with two and three each with one.

Two of the Eagles' hits were doubles.

BFMS scored one run each in the second and third innings and three runs each in the fourth and fifth.

Read Mountain tallied one run each in the second and fifth and three runs in the third.

CIRCLING THE BASES: BFMS edged Andrew Lewis Middle School, 7-6, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest played at Naff Field on April 28.

The Eagles led 5-0 after two innings, courtesy of a five-run first.

Andrew Lewis rallied for six runs in its half of the third and held the lead until the last of the fifth when BMFS tallied the tying run.

The Eagles manufactured the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth.

Andrew Lewis outhit BFMS, 10-8, and each team committed two errors.

Eight players registered hits for the Wolverines: two each with two and six each with one.

Braylen Meador, Reid McElvain and Dylan Myers each had two hits for the Eagles.

McElvain belted a triple and and home run and Julian Talmadge and Dylan Myers each smacked a double.

Each team used two pitchers.

McElvain and Rylan Adkins worked from the mound for the Eagles - each pitched three innings.

Adkins was the winner in relief.