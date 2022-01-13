Cavaliers hold off Eagles, win Blue Ridge contest by eight

Lord Botetourt used a 7-0 late-game run Tuesday to withstand a rally by Franklin County that started at the end of the third period and bested the Eagles, 41-33, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (4-5, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) cut a 15-point, 32-17, third-period deficit to four points, 34-30, after Taylor Lester hit one of two attempts from the free-throw line to complete a 13-2 surge.

That was as close as the Cavaliers (10-1, 3-0 in the Blue Ridge) came to surrendering the advantage - they held the lead from start to finish.

Lord Botetourt secured its victory with an Ally Spangler three-point play with 1:37 left, a basket and two free throws by Ainsley Anderson.

The Cavaliers scored the game's first six points and led by 12 points, 16-4, at the five-minute mark of the second stanza.

Lord Botetourt's was 11, 20-9, with 1:30 before intermission and by halftime it was back to 12, 22-10.

The Cavaliers' lead reached a high of 14 twice (24-10, 26-12) in the third period - a quarter that was played to a 10-10 draw.

The Cavaliers converted 16 field goals and was 7 of 11 (63.7%) from the free-throw line.

Spangler and Gracie Huffard each scored 11 points to pace the Cavaliers.

Also scoring were Anderson and Orange each with seven points, Olivia Griffin with three and Brianna Wissemann with two.

Lord Botetourt made two 3-pointers, one each by Anderson and Taylor Orange.

FCHS made 12 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

Kameron Copeland netted a game-best 17 points to led the Eagles. She swished three 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Kenzie Board with seven points, including two 3-pointer, Lester with five and Maddie Caron with four.

FCHS returns to action Friday at home against Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.

Eagles take the sting out of Bees

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County outscored Brookville by 19 points, 26-7, in the second half Saturday and defeated the Bees, 40-17, in a non-district girls varsity basketball triumph.

The Eagles limited the Bees to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

FCHS led 8-2 after the opening frame and 14-10 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 8-6.

The Eagles seized control of the contest in the third period, courtesy of a 14-3 scoring surge to push the spread to 15 points, 28-13.

FCHS won the final frame, 12-4.

Brookville made six field goals and was 5 of 10 (50%) from the free throw line.

Cailyn Reynoso led the Bees with seven points.

Also scoring were Elizabeth Pennington with five points, Ashlynn Stinnett and Destiny Calloway each with two and Alaina Lee with one.

FCHS converted 14 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board paced the Eagles with a game-best 17 points.

Also scoring were Kaniah Copeland and Maddie Caron each with seven points, Kameron Copeland with five and Taylor Lester and Chelsey Harris each with two.