Cavaliers move ahead of Eagles in Blue Ridge title chase

ROANOKE - Three-time reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt posted a 310 team score to win the second league regular-season match of the 2022 season Tuesday at Ole Monterey Golf Club.

The Cavaliers were paced by Ashton Harper's 67, Hunter Duncan's 80, Meade Tyler's 81 and Shelton Xavier's 82.

Lord Botetourt entered the match 12 strokes in arrears to Franklin County, but erased that deficit and vaulted into first place in the league standings after crafting a six-point advantage.

The Eagles finished second Tuesday with a 328 with counting scores turned in by Sam Fansler (77), Harmon English (83), Wes Hill (84) and Chase Bower (84).

Scores by Lawson Pasley (85) and Nick Messenger (89) did not factor into Franklin County's total.

Placing third was William Byrd (344) with a quartet of 86s shot by Clayton Gilmore, Maddox Wolfe, Evan Mullen and Nathan Carter.

Northside (345) came in fourth with counting scores produced by Michael Pankey (78), Nick Crawford (80), Joel Hetherington (89) and Will Dent (98).

Staunton River (438) was fifth with counting scores by Trey Harris (101), Caleb Rainville Pene (101), Isaac Lambert (115) and Colby Harris (121).

William Fleming, the host team, did not post a team score. The Colonels had two golfers in the field, both of whom posted scores that exceeded 100.

Harper leads the individual standings with a 136.

Lord Botetourt's 630 paces the team standings, followed by Franklin County (636), William Byrd (673), Northside (684) and Staunton River (878).

The Eagles were scheduled to play Patrick County Thursday at Olde Mill Golf Club in a non-district dual match.

Franklin County resumes league play Tuesday at Botetourt Country Club at 1 p.m.

Lord Botetourt is the host school.

CHIP SHOTS: Ethan Hahn, who played in the Eagles' first three matches, has transferred to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), Franklin County athletics officials said Wednesday.

The Ospreys compete in Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA).

The school fields a golf team, and golf is a spring sport in the VACA.

CHIP SHOTS 1: Jefferson Forest won the team championship of the Botetourt Metro at the Botetourt Country Club with Salem placing second in the one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament for the second year in a row.

The Cavaliers carded a 304; the Spartans shot a 305.

Franklin County finished fifth with a 324.

Counting scores were turned in by Fansler (74), Hahn (80), Bower (83) and Lawson Pasley (87).

Patrick Henry (316) finished third, followed by Blacksburg (317), Franklin County, Northside (330), Lord Botetourt (332), James River Buchanan (338), William Byrd (341), Hidden Valley (347), Glenvar (358), Cave Spring (387) and William Fleming (no score).

Nick Crawford of Northside fired a 71 to win the individual championship.

Caroline Gilreath of Patrick Henry took second with a 73 and Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt and Fransler shots 74s to tie for third.

Harper was awarded the position based on a match of scores on the course's seventh hole.