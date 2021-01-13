Cavaliers torch the twine from long distance

DALEVILLE - For Lord Botetourt, early-season marksmanship from the 3-point arc has been a blessing - without the disguise.
The Cavaliers (3-0) drilled 14 3-points in Monday night's road win over Parry McCluer and matched that output at the expense of Franklin County at home Tuesday in an 82-62 rout of the Eagles in their season-opener.
Five players accounted for the Cavaliers' 3-pointers. Twenty-four of their 28 first-quarter points were produced by eight treys.
Conner Tilley scored all of his game-best 18 points on six 3-pointers. Dylan Salvi hit four threes in a 14-point performance, while Kyle Arnholt (two 3-pointers) and Tanner Selkirk (one 3-pointers) each finished in double figures with 15 and 12 points.
Eight other players contributed points to the Cavaliers' triumph.
FCHS (0-1) managed only six makes from the arc: three by Kalik Witcher and one each by Mason Bowling, Eli Foutz and Amillian Holland.
Witcher, a senior and a second -team all-region player last season, paced the Eagles, who started four seniors and sophomore, with 13 points, while Foutz, a sophomore, tallied 11 points in his varsity debut.
The count was even on three occasions early, and FCHS was one-point in arrears (14-13) following a Joshua Luckett deuce in the opening period. But, Lord Botetourt responded with a 19-0 surge that didn't end until Witcher made two free throws with 4:33 left before halftime.
The Cavaliers swished five 3-pointers during that run.
With 3:05 left in the second quarter, Lord Botetourt doubled the spread, 38-19, courtesy of a Salvi 3-pointer with 3:05 showing, and a second 3-pointer by Salvi would match that spread (41-22).
The Eagles did finish the half with a 5-2 mini-surge, but for the half, they were 9 of 26 (34.6 %) from the field.
FCHS opened the second half with a 9-2 run to reduce the deficit to nine points, 45-36, but that would be the only time that the Eagles would cut the gap to single digits.
A 7-0 run, a spurt that was capped by Jackson Crawford's steal and lay-up, put the Cavaliers ahead by 17 points, 55-38.
Moments later, the Cavaliers would trump a Desmond Hudson basket with a pair of 3-pointers, one by Tilley and one by Arnholt, to push the difference to 21 points.
The two threes were the only triples Lord Botetourt made during the eight minute period.
The Cavaliers' lead reached a high of 27 points, 75-48, in the final frame after their last 3-pointer signed the net.
The Cavaliers would surpass the 80-point mark on their last field goal; the Eagles would break 60 after Foutz hit a late trey.
Lord Botetourt made 27 field goals and was 14 of 21 (67%) from the line.
FCHS's second-half shooting percentage (14 of 29) almost reached the 50% mark. For the game, the Eagles were 23 of 55 (41.8%) and 10 of 12 (83.3%) from the line.
Luckett finished with eight points, while Amillian Holland totaled seven and Samir Elliott and Bowling each scored five.
Also scoring were Hudson with four points, Nasir Holland and Bryce Witcher each with three, Ke'Shaun Wright with two and Nyzaih McHeimer with one.
FCHS returns to action Saturday against James River-Buchanan. Tip time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 2:30 p.m.