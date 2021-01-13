Cavaliers torch the twine from long distance

The Cavaliers swished five 3-pointers during that run.

With 3:05 left in the second quarter, Lord Botetourt doubled the spread, 38-19, courtesy of a Salvi 3-pointer with 3:05 showing, and a second 3-pointer by Salvi would match that spread (41-22).

The Eagles did finish the half with a 5-2 mini-surge, but for the half, they were 9 of 26 (34.6 %) from the field.

FCHS opened the second half with a 9-2 run to reduce the deficit to nine points, 45-36, but that would be the only time that the Eagles would cut the gap to single digits.

A 7-0 run, a spurt that was capped by Jackson Crawford's steal and lay-up, put the Cavaliers ahead by 17 points, 55-38.

Moments later, the Cavaliers would trump a Desmond Hudson basket with a pair of 3-pointers, one by Tilley and one by Arnholt, to push the difference to 21 points.

The two threes were the only triples Lord Botetourt made during the eight minute period.

The Cavaliers' lead reached a high of 27 points, 75-48, in the final frame after their last 3-pointer signed the net.

The Cavaliers would surpass the 80-point mark on their last field goal; the Eagles would break 60 after Foutz hit a late trey.