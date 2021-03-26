Cavaliers win third Blue Ridge match of season.

FINCASTLE—Reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt captured its third regular-season victory this season Wednesday on its home course at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The Cavaliers posted a 293 total to finish 17 strokes ahead of second-place Franklin County (310) in the 18-hole match.
Northside (313) came in third, followed by William Byrd (355) and Staunton River (401).
After three matches, the Cavaliers are 65 shots ahead of the Eagles, 725-790, with Northside (817), William Byrd (900) and Staunton River (982) in third, fourth and fifth.
Reigning individual league champion Samir Davidov of Lord Botetourt claimed his third triumph of the season by carding a 69. He finished one shot ahead of teammate Ashton Harper and FCHS senior Cutter Harvey, both of whom shot 70s.
Only 10 golfers in the field broke 80.
Also for FCHS, Sam Fansler placed fourth overall with a 74, while Brayden Walmsley turned in a 76 and Chase Bower shot a 90.
Parker Olsson’s 95 did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
In the overall standings, Harvey is third, Fansler is tied for fourth with Lord Botetourt’s Kaitlyn Mosdell and Walmsley is ninth.
The next Blue Ridge District match is Wednesday at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston. Tee time is 1 p.m. Staunton River is the host team.
BFMS football stays perfect, wins 32-6ALTAVISTA—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team remains undefeated following Wednesday’s 32-8 triumph over Altavista Middle School.
The Eagles (4-0) scored the game’s first 24 points and led from wire-to-wire.
Rashaun Hughey gave BFMS a lead it would not lose when he found the end zone from five yards. Then, quarterback Ja’ziel Hart completed a 2-point conversion pass to Andrew Kinzie to produce an 8-0 lead.
The Colonels drove the ball to the Eagles 5 yard line on their last possession of the opening half, but they were turned away on fourth down when BFMS’s Quincy Pruett-Ramsey intercepted a pass.
Logan Angle recovered an on-side kick at the start of the second half for BFMS and the Eagles used the play as the springboard to a scoring march, one that was completed when Hart hit Ryder Gardner with a 7-yard TD toss.
BFMS raised the ante to 16-0 when Hart completed a 2-point conversion pass to Kinzie.
Afterwards, BFMS increased its lead to 24 points when Hughey scored from 10 yards and Hart completed a 2-point toss to Pruett-Ramsey.
Then, the Colonels stymied the Eagles’ shutout bid when they scored on a 5-yard run.
BFMS’s final scoring match featured a 40-yard run by Hughey and a 10-yard TD sprint by Gardner. A 2-point conversion pass from Hart to Ethan Yeary finished the scoring.
Hughey was named Offensive Player of the Game and Yeary was chosen Defensive Player of the Game by the BFMS coaching staff.
Hughey rushed for more than 150 yards according to team statistics.
BFMS faces Read Mountain Middle School in its final game Wednesday at home. Kickoff is 5 p.m.
BFMS falls in volleyball, 2-0
FINCASTLE- Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team dropped a 2-0 decision to Central Academy Middle School Monday.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-21.
Eva Custer served two aces and netted five kills for the Eagles.
Also, Brylie Altice served five aces and tallied two kills, Kailey McCown served three aces and Skye Carter served one ace.