Cavaliers win third Blue Ridge match of season.

The next Blue Ridge District match is Wednesday at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston. Tee time is 1 p.m. Staunton River is the host team.

BFMS football stays perfect, wins 32-6ALTAVISTA—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team remains undefeated following Wednesday’s 32-8 triumph over Altavista Middle School.

The Eagles (4-0) scored the game’s first 24 points and led from wire-to-wire.

Rashaun Hughey gave BFMS a lead it would not lose when he found the end zone from five yards. Then, quarterback Ja’ziel Hart completed a 2-point conversion pass to Andrew Kinzie to produce an 8-0 lead.

The Colonels drove the ball to the Eagles 5 yard line on their last possession of the opening half, but they were turned away on fourth down when BFMS’s Quincy Pruett-Ramsey intercepted a pass.

Logan Angle recovered an on-side kick at the start of the second half for BFMS and the Eagles used the play as the springboard to a scoring march, one that was completed when Hart hit Ryder Gardner with a 7-yard TD toss.

BFMS raised the ante to 16-0 when Hart completed a 2-point conversion pass to Kinzie.