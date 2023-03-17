CELEBRATING A VICTORY
Radford High coach calls for change after Richmond's John Marshall wins state basketball title by 57 points
While saying he was not criticizing John Marshall High or its team, Radford coach Rick Cormany said "this is not right."
Richmond's John Marshall built its basketball juggernaut by the books, but VHSL chief is open to rule changes
One possibility is a team like John Marshall could play against larger schools in boys basketball, which isn't currently allowed.
FrontPageBets takes a look at how the blockbuster trade between the Bears and Panthers impacted the odds for the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.
FrontPageBets takes a look at some best bets and drivers to watch as the NASCAR Cup Series heads Phoenix Raceway.
Dave Mason carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.