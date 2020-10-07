CHA boys middle school team wins three -team meet in Roanoke

ROANOKE — Christian Heritage Academy’s boys middle school cross country team claimed victory in a three-team, regular-season 3K race (3,000 meters) Thursday at North Cross.
Seventh-graders Wyatt Gardner (12:47.10) and Chase Arrington (12:58.80) finished second and third for the Knights in an 18-runner field.
CHA won the meet with 33 points, followed by North Cross (42) and Roanoke Valley Christian (45).
Fifth-grader Lucas King (14:01.40) and seventh-grader Eli Weems (14:07.70) were sixth and seventh for CHA.
Also for the Knights Aydin Gardner (16:39.40), an eighth-grader, Heath Spencer (17:35.10), a fifth-grader, and Yobani Rodriguez (18:47.40), a seventh-grader, placed 15th, 16th and 17th.
Austin Prosser (12:42.10), a sixth-grader for North Cross, won the race in 12:42.10.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the girls middle school race with a perfect score (15). Its runners placed fourth through 11th among 11 runners.
North Cross claimed the top three places, but the Raiders were unable to field a complete scoring team (five runners).
Maddie Howes (14:24.30), a sixth-grader, captured individual honors.
Roanoke Valley Christian won the girls varsity 5K (5,000 meters) with 15 points.
There were eight runners in the field and Roanoke Valley Christian captured five places.
Jessica Palisca, a North Cross junior, won the race in 21:44.40.
North Cross won the boys’ varsity 5K with 15 points.
The Raiders took the top seven places in a 12-runner field.
CHA’s Paul Hicks, a freshman, came in eighth in 27:13.40, and Austin Spence, a Knights’ junior, was 12th in 48:36.40.
CHA returns to action Friday in the Warrior Run at Faith Christian School in Roanoke. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!