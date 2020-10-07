CHA boys middle school team wins three -team meet in Roanoke

ROANOKE — Christian Heritage Academy’s boys middle school cross country team claimed victory in a three-team, regular-season 3K race (3,000 meters) Thursday at North Cross.

Seventh-graders Wyatt Gardner (12:47.10) and Chase Arrington (12:58.80) finished second and third for the Knights in an 18-runner field.

CHA won the meet with 33 points, followed by North Cross (42) and Roanoke Valley Christian (45).

Fifth-grader Lucas King (14:01.40) and seventh-grader Eli Weems (14:07.70) were sixth and seventh for CHA.

Also for the Knights Aydin Gardner (16:39.40), an eighth-grader, Heath Spencer (17:35.10), a fifth-grader, and Yobani Rodriguez (18:47.40), a seventh-grader, placed 15th, 16th and 17th.

Austin Prosser (12:42.10), a sixth-grader for North Cross, won the race in 12:42.10.

Roanoke Valley Christian won the girls middle school race with a perfect score (15). Its runners placed fourth through 11th among 11 runners.

North Cross claimed the top three places, but the Raiders were unable to field a complete scoring team (five runners).

Maddie Howes (14:24.30), a sixth-grader, captured individual honors.