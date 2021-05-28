CHA golf tournament is set for June 12

HARDY - Christian Heritage Academy is staging its annual Knights golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 12 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Proceeds from the event benefit the school's athletics program.
Registration is required by Tuesday (June 1).
Format is Captain's Choice.
Shot-gun start tee time is 1 p.m.
Cost is $300 per team (four players).
Cost includes golf tees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.
Awards are presented to the top finishers and winners of longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.
For team registration, contact Tim Wilson by email: twilson@ferrum.edu.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org.