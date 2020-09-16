CHA runners start seasons

STAUNTON — Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys varsity and boys middle school cross country teams opened their seasons Saturday in a meet hosted by Grace Christian at Coyner Springs Park.
Grace Christian is the host school for this year’s Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state meet, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Knights entered only one runner in the boys 5K (3.1-mile) varsity race, thus they were unable to post a team score.
Paul Hicks ran for the Knights and placed 24th in a field of 27 runners in 26:11.2.
The boys middle school squad came in third in a four-team field in a 2-mile event, won by the Forest Running Club with 19 points, followed by Grace Christian (46), CHA (65) and Mt. Carmel (112).
Thirty-nine runners competed in the race.
Chase Arrington (14:07.8) and Lucas King (14:25.4) finished fifth and 10th for the Knights and Wyatt Gardner (14:39.7) was 12th.
Also, Eli Weems (16:28.5) came in 20th, followed by Aydin Gardner (18:44.7) in 26th, Heath Spence (20:13.3) in 32nd and Yobani Rodriguez (20:59.7) in 33rd.
CHA resumes its season Thursday against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).
The dual meet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta.
Stadium Invasion 3 at FCS is canceled
CALLAWAY — Due to a forecast of inclement weather, Stadium Invasion 3, featuring the drivers and cars from Winston-Salem, N.C.’s Bowman-Gray Stadium, scheduled at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) was canceled.
Track promoter Langley Austin said the Bowman-Gray Stadium drivers and cars will return to the speedway, Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Monster Trucks are at the speedway for two events Friday and Saturday.
The next race is the Buster Carroll Memorial, set for Saturday, Sept. 26.
Clune joins Ferrum sports medicine staff
FERRUM — Jenni Clune has been hired to fill a vacancy on Ferrum College’s sports medicine staff, according to a release from the college.
Clune will work with Seth Crawford, Ferrum’s head athletic trainer, and his staff, which serves more than 500 student-athletes each year, college athletic officials said.
Clune, who began her new assignment Monday, Sept. 7, comes to Ferrum from Mary Baldwin University where she served a clinical immersion with the women’s basketball and baseball teams.
Also, Clune completed a clinical rotation at Bridgewater College during the 2018-2019 academic year and a shadowing experience at Washington (Md.) College, her alma mater, in the spring of 2018.
“We’re very excited to have Jenni join our staff,’’ Crawford said. “Her experiences at Mary Baldwin University, Bridgewater College and Washington College will be of great help will be of great help to us. She brings talent and knowledge that will blend well with our current staff.’’
Clune earned her bachelor’s from Washington in 2018 with a double major in biology and psychology and her master’s in athletic training from Bridgewater in 2020.
Clue was a varsity swimmer for four years, earning honorable mention All-America laurels in 2017.
Also, she was a member of Washington’s psychology honor society, Beta Beta, Beta.
Salem Half Marathon is going virtual
SALEM — The 2020 Salem Half Marathon, 8K race and Kids Fun Runs are going virtual this year, the City of Salem confirmed in a prepared statement Monday.
The move means runners will have 16 days to run their respective event, post a time and compete for top placement in various age categories for men and women.
“Our intention all along was to stage the races as we normally do throughout the streets of Salem, but as we all know by now, there is nothing normal bout 2020,’’ Salem Parks and Recreation Director John Shaner said.
“With so much continued uncertainty, the virtual option will allow us to provide runners and citizens with the safest possible options,’’ Shaner said.
Virtual participants will have until October 18 to register online for their specific event and complete the corresponding distance on their own course.
“From the start, our mission has been to get people moving and that has never been more important than it is right now,’’ Assistant Race Director Ashley Durkin said.
“We’re looking forward to engaging with the runners virtually...while still offering some perks of race day...’’
Salem has been leading Virginia’s Blue Ridge region in safe event presentation since the pandemic hit in March. Socially-distant concerts and drive-in movies have complimented the many ultra-sanitized softball tournaments the city has hosted in the past six months.
These events have given convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and other retail establishments throughout the valley a needed economic boost.
“We are thrilled that we have been able to provided as much recreation and entertainment as we have this year, especially with all of the restrictions,’’ Shaner said.
“Taking the half marathon races virtual will allow us toi provide another unique opportunity without creating a burden on the many city departments and residents we rely on heavily to make these first-class events.’’
Information on the races is available on the internet at RUN SALEM.
Annual paddleboard race is Saturday
MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is hosting the eighth annual Smith Mountain Lake Stand Up Paddleboard race, Saturday Sept. 19.
The race begins at 9: 30 a.m.
On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m.
Cost is $30 or $40 day of the race.
All pre-registered participants get a shirt.
All ages are eligible to compete in the race.
COVID-19 best practices will be maintained.
The running start begins on the sandy community park beach. Racers will paddle to and around a small island for a distance of approximately two or four miles; surfski is six miles.
An awards ceremony follows the race.
Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be available to rent SUP’s for racers who may prefer a different board.
The event is staged by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Franklin County seeks nominations for 2020 Hall of Fame class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit completed packages runs through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee reviews the nominations and choose the inductees.
Principal Joh Crutchfield and Athletic Director Crystal Worley are on the committee.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible.
Inductees are required to provide memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!