Jesse Sigmon poses with his putter in the clubhouse after carding an ace on hole No. 4 at Willow Creek Country Club while playing a round of golf Sunday, Sept. 20. He used a 5-wood from 148 yards to achieve the hole-in-one. Witnessing Sigmon’s shot were Mike Brooks and Coty Hearn. Sigmon is 86 years old and has been playing golf for approximately 30 years.